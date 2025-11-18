Hey Pandas, What Song Are You Currently Listening To? (Closed)

by

I’m listening to Hamilton.

#1

Simon singing the theme song to Cheers as he slowly goes insane from using the crown to protect Marcy. (Adventure Time) It’s been stuck in my head for days!

#2

◼️🔨

(guess the song :0)

#3

Killer Queen

#4

jort storm by charlie slimesicle

#5

Not listening to anything at the moment, but the last song i listened to was ‘Honey, This Mirror Isn’t Big Enough for the Two of Us’ by My Chemical Romance.

#6

Here’s Your Perfect acoustic version by James Miller

#7

say don’t go by taylor swift

#8

the green fields of france by the high kings.

Patrick Penrose
