Hey Pandas, What Do You Wish People Would Stop Doing? (Closed)

Sometimes, it seems like people do things on purpose just to annoy us
#1
I wish some people would stop being sexist or racist. Just because someone is a woman or someone is not white does not mean they are trying to ruin your life or something.
#2
Suicide
#3
talking to me
#4
Littering
#5
killing animals
#6
Do you really need to get a new phone every time comes out? What’s wrong with your other one? WHY DO YOU NEED THREE CAMERAS?
#7
I wish people wouldn’t try to find the littlest thing to stretch so they can try to ‘cancel’ popular creators.
Just because you don’t like them doesn’t mean they need to be kicked off of every platform. Just grow up and ignore them.
