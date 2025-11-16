Hey Pandas, What Should I Do? (Closed)

So my friend in class is constantly getting harassed by the teacher, first, it started by calling Chris (my friend) names and making fun of his defective arm. Then it turned into tripping him “accidentally” in class but not in front of any teachers or staff. Only me and my other classmates saw it but no one seemed to care except me, but I couldn’t do anything, the teacher was so scary, and I could barely defend myself! Anyway, last month I forgot my pencil case in class and went to get it but what I saw was shocking. The teacher who harasses Chris was trying to touch him, I was completely shocked I didn’t notice I dropped my bag on the ground which made the teacher notice me. He held me by my neck and threatened me not to tell anyone or he’ll do worse for both of us. And now the harassment is more frequent.
I’m completely clueless and scared, what should I do?
#1
First off what the fck. Second tell he principal or call the police.
#2
I’m so sorry to hear about this happening. I’m glad that you love your friends so much that you’re reaching out to get some help. Acknowledge to him that you care about him and that none of this is his fault. Talk to your parents. Tell them everything that’s happened to him and to you. Chris’s parents and your parents should then go to the police department and lodge a complaint. There are good adults out there that will help you. Talk to the principal. Don’t back down, stand your ground. He’s a monster.
#3
Why do you even have to ask what to do? Are you worried about offending the teacher? Tell someone. Anyone. Everyone. Is he really your friend if you don’t speak up? What if you were in his shoes and your “friend” didn’t say anything? You obviously know that behavior is wrong.
#4
Record some proof and show the Principal, and have them take it to the police.
#5
I think you should go to the principle/police. You do probably need proof though. Try talking to Chris. Maybe you’ll work something out together.
#6
1) Notify your parents about what’s going on. Then notify the police. Ordinarily I would say notify the principal first. But by alerting the authorities, in case the teacher has a history of doing this to other students, the principal cannot conveniently sweep the incidents under the rug, while conveniently throwing you and your friend under the bus. Silence is an abuser’s best weapon; it keeps every disgusting thing he does in the dark. Expose him to the people who can effectively stop him from harming your friend.
#7
First: talk to your friend, ask if he’s okay. Then go to the schooldirector, rapport what has happened. No matter what the director says, then go to the police and rapport it.
Silence and threats are a predators most used weapons, usually they are big cowards that relay on this sort off manners to be effective.
With a little “luck” this is not his first offense and he’s registered….
Whatever you do, make sure you’re never alone with them.
Good luck, I’m sorry this has happened, it never should have….
#8
Ive been taken advantage by a teacher and didnt tell anyone for years, i really should have done. ALWAYS tell someone! Its so important not to let them get away with stuff because they will hurt other kids too. The teacher can be investigated and even taken to court if your friend chooses to.
#9
Film it, report it, get that arsehole sacked
