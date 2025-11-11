Meet Priscilla: The Prettiest Mini Pig On Instagram

Priscilla is probably the sweetest and most popular mini pig on the Internet today! This little pink oinker from Florida has more than 170,000 Instagram followers and several thousand Facebook fans. Together with her cute little brother Poppleton, Prissy loves spending her days outside, prancing on the beach and posing dressed up for their momma.
The piglets keep on updating their profiles with colorful pictures of their adventures everyday, and following them guarantees plenty of smiles.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
