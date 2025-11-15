Hey Pandas, What Scary Story Terrified You As A Kid? (Closed)

Let’s hope that this doesn’t bring back any bad memories.
#1
The Blair Witch.
#2
3 am. I remember seeing videos of “Don’t do this at 3am or blah blah” “Don’t be awake at 3am or blah blah blah will kill you”
Some night I’d wake up at 3am for no absolute reason and i’d pretend sleep.
#3
That when I die I will become a fungus that will kill my fam
#4
THE TAILYPO. It scared me out of my wits when I was younger. They read it to us in the 1st grade.
#5
so basically in grade 3, my social studies teacher told us about a student who went to my school during WW2 called Walter and he never came back. the teacher told us that he will haunt us if we dont get our homework done in time
#6
Idk the title but I remember it(its from TikTok)
my family might be the best family serial killers ever
we only have to say one thing to get a way with it
” im sorry we did everything we could”
#7
The legend of the dog man. Absolutely terrified me when I was younger
#8
I can’t remember what it was called but it is from like short stories in a book and there was a lady that always wore a ribbon around her neck and a boy asked what it was for and she wouldn’t tell them. Eventually she got sick when she was older and she was married to the boy and she said he could take the ribbon off now and her head fell off.
#9
The Zodiac killer. I live north of San Francisco and we were scared to walk to school.
#10
horror games like momo slendrina
#11
i’m 10 now yaaay but when i was younger- once my grandma let me and my sis sleep in her room and we didn’t got to sleep so she told us a story of a mean monster comin to get us if we not go sleep but later she said she was joking cuz we no go sleep but dis da only story i remember cuz i aint tryna remember all dis
#12
Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, my god
also the A Quiet Place trailer.
now lets agree to never be creative again
#13
The entirety of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark… I would imagine a creature coming out of the woods in our backyard saying some random gibberish
