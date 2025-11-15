Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite School Memory? (Closed)

Just describe a favorite school memory.
So when I was in first grade I started reading Harry Potter.I was so invested in the book that I would be reading it while going to class .And this teacher (not my teacher) said “good dodging skills, what are you reading” ( Because it was so crowded there and I was reading a book while walking)I was like so happy because the other teachers were like “DROP THAT BOOK” But she complimented me.Later we had a lunch bunch and talked about the book.
For me, I had a social studies teacher that used to be part of a heavy metal band but he chose to be a teacher… every day after class he blasts heavy metal music.
The day i realized i was bisexual :)
I’m still in school (age 12), but yeah nothings gonna top that
The last day and never having to return to that place.
In science class back in 7th grade, we were learning about prey, predators, and natural resources. The rules of the game were simple, half the class was resources, half the class were a prey animal. The resources did a certain hand motion, to indicate whether they were food, shelter, or water. The prey animals did a hand motion too, and had to grab a resource with the same motion. If they made it to the resource and back (Speed walking only, no running) they survived, and had a baby (the resource becomes their baby). If not, they died, and became a natural resource.
It was pretty fun, then my teacher grabbed a boy from the prey animals and said “we’re gonna add predators now. [name] is the first predator.” and he looked so happy, and she said “And he’s pregnant.” and he rubbed his stomach and looked so proud and everyone laughed. Then she explained the predator has to grab a prey animal and bring it back and the prey animal would become their baby.
At one point, I was the only prey animal who made it back. The person who was the resource I grabbed was the only one with me. We had about 40 people in the class, 2 of them were prey (me and the other guy), about 5 of them were resources, and EVERYONE else was a predator. All of them were ready to just speedwalk and tackle us so they could win. The person who was my baby prey animal grabbed my sleeve and told me “Mama, if I don’t make it, go on without me” I nodded very solemnly. The teacher said “GO” my baby got tackled almost immediately and everything happened in slow motion, there was so much adrenaline it was crazy. 7 different predators fought over who grabbed him first. I reached my hand out to a resource, then a guy barreled into my, grabbing me in what was almost a hug and tackling me to the ground. He yelled “I GOT YOU NOW WILLOW”
Then my teacher said “the prey animals have gone extinct!” and the predators cheered. Then my teacher said “So you all starve! Natural resources win!” and the 5 people who were a resource cheered and yelled so loud, they were so happy.
It was my favorite day of my whole life. It was so fun, yall have no idea.
I hated every day I went to school and started working full time when I was 16. Fast-forward twenty years and with great trepidation I began attending a local community college in Colorado Springs. It was the greatest fortune that my first two classes of the day were taught by the same computer programming instructor. He treated students as equals, as fellow travelers on the same path, and he absolutely changed my life. I became a computer tech, a network administrator, a technical writer and trainer, and served in a number of management roles before eventually retiring from that career as an I.T. operations manager.
Back in 7th, my school had a dance. This girl had asked me out to the dance. I said no because I knew that I wouldn’t be able to go. My parents are predictable and I had to explain that I couldn;t even come to the dance. So, after school was done, I went home and my mom got a text message saying that they’d be a dance. So when I got there, she was like, “You wanna go to that dance?” I looked at her all scared thinking that she would just say, “Just kidding!” but she was serious. I said yes and went. Everyone was dancing, eating, hanging out, and I had a blast. Long story short, I never saw that girl again because of covid. I really wanted to say sorry to her.
I am going to have to say extension english/kinda in class book club in year 1 and 2. 1 or 2 kids came from each grade to a deputy’s office where we would spend an hour or two either free reading, talking about books, or writing while snacking on minties candy (very hard chewy mints, one of my favourites). Very few people knew what happened during that time aside from the people in the group, so it felt quite exclusive. I have stayed in contact with the deputy through letters, and she has saved a few of my assignments. This same deputy also ran a school garden, where people could come once a week to help maintain it. It even had chickens! This school was probably the worst I attended for bullying and such, but the reading club was definitely the silver lining.
The time I told my crush I loved her and she responded “I love you too”.🙂
DJ’ing my 11th grade dance, then getting suspended for playing the dirty versions of everything
I was into making plush toys in high school, I was not very good at it. One of my English class assignments (I’m Russian, by English class I mean English language class) was to talk about recent hobbies, so I talked about my crappy plush toy making skills. I happened to have one of my creations with me on that day – Frankenstein mouse made from different scraps, so I showed it to the teacher. She smiled and said it looked amazing and asked if I could give it to her. I was actually over the moon glad somebody liked what I made to the point they would ask me to give it to them, so of course I gave it to her. She said she would put it in her home “museum”. Made my day. I liked that teacher.
When I was a junior in high school, the musical had two casts, A and B. The show ran for three weekends. “A” cast – all seniors – got the first weekend, “B” cast (the one I was in) got the second weekend, and the third weekend was whichever cast did better. “A” cast almost always got it – it was practically a tradition.
But “B” cast got it that year. The seniors were furious, but the director said: “They got it because they worked harder.”
I was bullied very badly in school because I was fat. One day a new kid stuck up for me and the bully started picking on him. (even now, I can stand up to anyone for everyone else but not me) I literally saw red and shouted at the bully to leave him alone, bully then says what am I going to do about it – so I punched him and broke his nose. Bully then has to come to school with 2 very swollen black eyes and tell people a girl did it! He did try and lie once but too many others saw me do it, there was an investigation by the school but nothing happened as too many people knew he was bullying me. I was about 10 by the way and never punched anyone like that before.
when i exposed a pedifile student infront of their mom. it was halarious
When my friends and i played a prank on one of my many many bullies in elementary school!
This was during my senior year of HS at a home football game. Our team had just scored a touchdown, but our band director was on the other side of the field; we were getting ready to perform for halftime. The band president, knowing I was about to major in music, runs up to me and asks if I can conduct the fight song. The band cheers me on. So I did–that was the only time I ever conducted my band. Later, I told my band director I was the one who conducted, and he half-jokingly said: “A little quick on the tempo; I was wondering who was conducting”. He turned around visibly confused when I was conducting hahahaha. Fun times.
In eighth grade English, I rewrote the Twelve Labors of Hercules where all my classmates replaced different gods and tasks of the story. After grading, the teacher had to return it to me after class, because she was afraid of laughing so hard she might have to reveal my snarkiness to everyone. Got 100 in English that semester.
Once, my friends and I were having lunch at a table towards the back. There was a half-empty Izze there and I love Izzes and was like “should I? I think I will” cus no one else was there other than us. My friends were like ok heehee and I drank some. Right then a guy standing behind me just gave this sad look and went “eh..uh…mmm :(…” *sad noises* and we all just sat there in silence for the rest of lunch.
Senior Year High School. I was cutting class and I bumped into my teacher on my way out of the cafeteria. She started yelling “What are you doing here!?!” Then proceeded to give me light pinches on my cheeks… you know how you would pinch a kid on the cheeks when you adore them? Just like that.
Well, i’m still in 6th grade, but in 4th grade we had a great teacher. What i liked about him was that he didn’t treat us like babies. I’m like, bruh we can handle a cuss. He was a big star wars nerd which was fun because i’m a huge star wars fan. We talked after school all the time about it, and he let us watch a lot of movies and stuff. It was so fun
I have many but two are my absolute favorite. They both revolve around yearbooks: One would be around 6th grade I think….maybe 5th. Anyway, I had a childhood best friend, his name was Jared. We were neighbors and inseparable. We didn’t hang out at school because he was 2 grades behind me. One year I wanted a yearbook but my parents wouldn’t give me the money for one. I got called to the office and one was “gifted” to me, but NO ONE would tell me who it was from. To this day I’m convinced it was Jared (or his parents) and to this day he denies it. lol. (Yes, we are still friends and I will be 40 soon)
The second was highschool. Freshman or Sophomore year I can’t remember. It was year book time and again parentals wouldn’t give me money. Which I get, I mean they wouldn’t pay for a $20 one why would they pay for a $75 dollar one. I wanted it so bad, and someone dared me and bet that I couldn’t steal one because of all the security. I walked in with confidence with my friend picking up hers. I asked to glance at one to see if I wanted to purchase it while holding a three ring binder. While my friend was busy checking out In one flail swoop I grabbed TWO, slid one in my three ring binder and “flipped” through the other one acting un interested. I turned and walked out. I was famous by the end of the day and EVERYONE wanted to sign the “stolen” book. To cover my tracks, my friend wrote “Enjoy your early birthday present” (my bday is in the summer) no one was the wiser and I got my book. **DISCLAIMER** in no way shape or form do I condone stealing. Kids, don’t try this at home / school. Stealing is bad! But damn what a great memory.
I have a really awesome ELA teacher this year. Having him is one of the only good things about virtual school. One time while we were in the middle of class there were kids outside the room trying to get something they left in his class. For some reason they couldn’t get the door open and he just stopped in the middle of a sentence and yelled, “THE DOOR IS IDIOT PROOF! JUST OPEN IT!” and then just kept on going from where he was. I don’t know why but I find it one of the funniest moments ever.
I peed my pants and my friends boght me icecream
Graduating so I never had to see those assholes again.
Favorite memories were from school plays. They were rough, shoddy, cheesy, but completely hilarious for everybody watching it.
So I had a nice friend one day we were holding hands in PE skipping around this is my favorite part MY friend goes ew stop that’s weird I was looking at her like 0-0 I do this with meh best friends it’s not weird that was just rude 0-0
the hourly bell. i thot it was relaxing after a year or two. i was a transfer studdent so it took me a while to get used to it but now im kinda sad bc i cant hear the bell in 2020 – 2021 bc of virtual school
My class got to go on a hike up to the most amazing place. It is a small stream running down to a big river that runs through a ravine on one side, and on the other a waterfall. However, if you hike up behind said waterfall there are smooth rocks with water running over them, creating natural water slides. We played on them for hours! I ripped up my shorts but it was just so worth it. Best field trip ever!
Saying this is the best day of school every few months
This one time i was reading while walking and the strict science teacher stoped me and said “put the book down” i did but as soon i was out of her sight i put it back up
none.I wasn’t the popular, rich or smart kid. I was overlooked &disrespected.I blossomed later
A teacher in 6th grade who helped me through a difficult time when nobody else saw the struggle, only my negative reaction. I will always be grateful for the extra time he spent helping me catch up. My problems started in 4th grade when I was diagnosed with epilepsy and became an outcast. My family moved halfway through 5th grade and I was terrified the bullying and loss of friends would start over, so I created an impressive lie about myself that backfired.
In 6th grade, I gave up and was failing everything. My math teacher pulled me aside and with his extra help during the week, gave me my confidence back. The next year, my family moved again for 7th grade. Things worked out from his council.
My entire 5th grade year, it was excel so everybody was super nice, friendly, they had known each other for 2 years already (me being the exception at the time) everybody was some kind of nerd and my teacher was amazing, we had to write stories based off certain words every week and one boy would rap his, others would write elaborate stories that continued over weeks or months. For about a month the class went through a phase where everybody collected the tabs on cans, sodas and sparkling waters. The year was just all around amazing and I made great friends.
When it was my birthday and my friends saw me in the corridor near my locker and just tackled me while screaming.
My “favorite” memory is a little bittersweet. In 2nd grade I’d landed a lead role in the winter play and we had after school rehearsals from the time school ended at 3:15 until 4:30 2x a week for several weeks. Around this time my parents had separated and my mom began drinking heavily and my dad wasn’t around to offer support during this time. About 2 weeks in my mom never came to get me & they couldn’t get either parent on the phone (this is 1987) so my music teacher drove me home. She was so sweet and pretended it was totally normal but I noticed she waited at the door for my mom to answer and was offered a story about wind the night before resetting her alarm clock & oversleeping a nap. She stood there silent but eventually just said I’d been doing so well & left it at that. This happened again the following week and again after that. After the third time she put me in her car she gently coaxed me into telling her what had been going on. I was an only child and hadn’t told anyone so I began sobbing & the whole mess poured out. When I got home that day I was terrified of what would happen but she just casually dropped that she needed to meet with both of my parents & firmly set a time the following day after school. I don’t know what was said during that meeting but my mom quit drinking a little over a month later and my dad started dropping by, staying for dinner & picking me up after school. They ended up working through their marital problems & were married 38 years before breast cancer took my mom. I’ve never forgotten that teacher and often wonder what might have happened if everyone kept pretending I was okay & a 7 year old waiting alone after school for a parent that never came was normal.
Two students in my science class hated each other and every lesson would wind each other up. One day one of the guys decided he had a enough of the other guy and went and picked up the fire extinguisher and went to hit the other student. Instead of hitting him, he dropped the fire extinguisher, which was a powder one, and it cracked and exploded, causing the classroom to fill with powder. It was a really fun lesson. Great memories, I wasn’t either of the students, I was sitting near where the extinguisher cracked open.
Basically in middle school, in my first band concert, all of the seventh and 8th graders were talking about how there was a band test, and so many kids got scared that there was an actual test, but it turned out to be a movie the next day
the year was 2021 and we were having sex ed and my teacher went so red and burst out laughing
When I was 6 and a second grader I got my shoes taken by a bitch of a teacher. That was pretty cool.
I have many favourite school memories. Such as playing tips (which is another name for tag btw) every morning before school from kindergarten to yr 4, or learning how to play handball during recess, or writing stories with my friends during free writing time.
My all time favourite memories are at after school care. Me and a couple of friends that always went to afters were never not having a good time. Most days we would do jobs (which is something the grade 6’s could do that basically consisted of cleaning up after small children, which is not very fun) and we got a Milo after we finished and sat on this big bamboo bench outside, near the kitchen and we would talk and gossip and eat food (if we were allowed). Good memories :)
I’m still in school but..
2 years ago we went on a residential
I was super excited had a few friends that were going and we go to our room and we found a hamper and it said something like to whoever stays in this room next. We told our teacher and she was cool and was like keep it just don’t stuff ya faces at once. Next day, we’d eaten a cookie before breakfast because the food was horrible, forward on a few hours we’d finished our 1st activity and we were hyped. Dinner time or tea time came. Went back to room for our dinner which we bought from the local shop. And we got back and we were so hungry I mean one of us was crying in hunger. We eat our dinner and a treat from the hamper and I trip on a chocolate egg and fall out a window in my pants and dressing gown and a shirt We were all really close friends so no one cared. Teacher (male) walks past and goes. ‘Amy?! (not my really name) what the hell are you doing?!’ I stay silent and my a mate yells she fell over and out the window. Him bieng my fav teacher I was quite embarrassed and I ran inside like I was running away from a murderer. I was very embarrassed when I saw him the next morning. So yeah that’s what happened on my first day of my residential
Teen red cross and scout weekend outdoor activities. My favorite was 2 days 1 night Mountain hikings, camping on top of the mountain, campfire with seniors reading some kind of poetry or inspirational reading, cooking and eating together, sleeping while looking at starry night sky.
5th grade, end of the day. me my some of my friends decided to reenact potter puppet pals, “The mysterious ticking noise” the other one is definitely is the day i meet my now best friend in kinder. she kept asking and i kept saying no then one day i just said “fine but only for one day” 4 or 5 years later we are still friends to this day.
The day I was to present my capstone project to finish my Engineering Degree I had to reschedule a job interview because I was afraid my presentation might run long. I did the interview the following day and I bombed it. It was the worst interview I had ever done. 2 weeks later I was in Vegas celebrating completing my degree and got a phone call. It was the recruiter who interviewed me they wanted to offer me job. More than 5 years later I still work for them.
Okay, so our 6th grade teacher wanted to do something funny for April Fools day. It was this year, so it was obviously online. So, she started by giving us an F on a project we didn’t even know about. Then, she proceeded to give a lecture on how she was “disappointed in us”. Scared the class very much. So she posted some link to an assignment that we would have to do to make up for it. It turns out, she rickrolled us. so yeah, that was my school story. Also she deleted the bad grade, so that’s all good now.
when my teacher said if anyone could rap and i did then class bully daniel was shook asf and everyone got to go home
I brought my schools average SAT scores up by 100%.
