40 ‘Starter Packs’ That Were So Spot-On, People Are Feeling Called Out

Believe it or not, we can all fit into some kind of archetype. Whether you’re a Mac DeMarco fan, with your vintage baseball cap and a thrifted combo of a Nike jacket and worn-out Vans, or a cookie-cutter Fox News host, r/starterpacks does a hilarious job of riffing on stereotypes in the best way possible.

With almost 5 million community members to this day, it’s no surprise that this subreddit is so popular. After all, scrolling through the sea of starter packs and recognizing that it’s a spot-on description of one of your K-Pop listening friends can be pretty funny. Now, if only could someone make a Bored Panda reader starter pack…

#1 Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack

Image source: generation_chaos

#2 Upstairs Neighbors Starter Pack

Image source: MastRiptide

#3 Junk Drawer Starter Pack

Image source: fegauneg

#4 Watching A Modern Movie At Home Starter Pack

Image source: mayorpaco

#5 “Poor Countries In Hollywood Movies” Starter Pack

Image source: Besaad14

#6 Actual Average Introvert Starterpack

Image source: Lord_DerpyNinja

#7 “A New Study Shows” Starter Pack:

Image source: literallyjustaname

#8 The “Hip New Restaraunt Down The Block” Starter Pack

Image source: LazeLinez

#9 Adam Sandler Movie Starter Pack

Image source: reymunky

#10 Rural Diner In A Movie Starterpack

Image source: Scrimmy_Bingus2

#11 Youtube Ruining Their Whole Website Starterpack

Image source: ZilchShrimp

#12 Grieving Man’s Memories In A Movie Starter Pack

Image source: TapiocaTuesday

#13 Just Got A Puppy Starter Pack

Image source: Cino0987

#14 Zombie Apocalypse Survivors In Movies/TV Shows Starterpack

Image source: minkn28

#15 Friendly White Woman At Farmers Market Starter Pack

Image source: iMonsieurAnthony

#16 „European Antagonist In American Movies And TV Starter Pack“

Image source: Mairess99

#17 Two Types Of Anti Vax Moms Starter Pack

Image source: promemermove1

#18 Geopolitical Idiot Badass Starterpack

Image source: Night_Feisty

#19 Pinnacle Of Humor In 2012 Starterpack

Image source: psandora

#20 Showing My Mother A Meme Starter Pack

Image source: Mairess99

#21 People At The Airport Starter Pack

Image source: whole_lot_of_velcro

#22 Elementary School In The 90s Starterpack

Image source: coderite

#23 Owner Of A Mildly Successful Business In England Starter Pack

Image source: AstonVanilla

#24 Any Time Anyone Paints A Room In A Movie Starterpack

Image source: Molliema

#25 Garbage In Cartoons Starterpack

Image source: KirbyWarrior12

#26 6 Year Old Kid At A Restaurant Starterpack

Image source: Kardecc

#27 The Account That Has The Username You Want Starter Pack

Image source: QueenIsTheWorstBand

#28 “Military Crisis In A Movie” Starter Pack

Image source: ElegantlyDivergent

#29 “Girls Only Go For Douches These Days” Starter Pack

Image source: Brix001

#30 New Air Fryer Owner Starterpack

Image source: shtoopidguy

#31 Hacker From The 90s Starter Pack

Image source: CuffRox

#32 Only Happens In The Movies Starterpack

Image source: putupthosewalls

#33 The Lazy Vegan Starter Pack

Image source: Hot_Weather_4061

#34 2020 Tiktok Alt Kid Starterpack

Image source: iiCum

#35 Going To Disneyland On A Saturday Starter Pack

Image source: RemarkablyIntresting

#36 Archaeologist Reality Starter Pack

Image source: AlbatrossTough3013

#37 Rural American Family Starter Pack

Image source: Public_Basil_4416

#38 Teenagers At The Gym Starter Pack

Image source: MrTBone00

#39 Characters That Will Not Survive In The Horror Movie Starter Pack

Image source: Gael1756

#40 Marketable Indie Horror Game Starter Pack

Image source: RinaQueen

