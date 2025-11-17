40 ‘Starter Packs’ That Were So Spot-On, People Are Feeling Called Out

Believe it or not, we can all fit into some kind of archetype. Whether you’re a Mac DeMarco fan, with your vintage baseball cap and a thrifted combo of a Nike jacket and worn-out Vans, or a cookie-cutter Fox News host, r/starterpacks does a hilarious job of riffing on stereotypes in the best way possible.
With almost 5 million community members to this day, it’s no surprise that this subreddit is so popular. After all, scrolling through the sea of starter packs and recognizing that it’s a spot-on description of one of your K-Pop listening friends can be pretty funny. Now, if only could someone make a Bored Panda reader starter pack…
#1 Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack
Image source: generation_chaos
#2 Upstairs Neighbors Starter Pack
Image source: MastRiptide
#3 Junk Drawer Starter Pack
Image source: fegauneg
#4 Watching A Modern Movie At Home Starter Pack
Image source: mayorpaco
#5 “Poor Countries In Hollywood Movies” Starter Pack
Image source: Besaad14
#6 Actual Average Introvert Starterpack
Image source: Lord_DerpyNinja
#7 “A New Study Shows” Starter Pack:
Image source: literallyjustaname
#8 The “Hip New Restaraunt Down The Block” Starter Pack
Image source: LazeLinez
#9 Adam Sandler Movie Starter Pack
Image source: reymunky
#10 Rural Diner In A Movie Starterpack
Image source: Scrimmy_Bingus2
#11 Youtube Ruining Their Whole Website Starterpack
Image source: ZilchShrimp
#12 Grieving Man’s Memories In A Movie Starter Pack
Image source: TapiocaTuesday
#13 Just Got A Puppy Starter Pack
Image source: Cino0987
#14 Zombie Apocalypse Survivors In Movies/TV Shows Starterpack
Image source: minkn28
#15 Friendly White Woman At Farmers Market Starter Pack
Image source: iMonsieurAnthony
#16 „European Antagonist In American Movies And TV Starter Pack“
Image source: Mairess99
#17 Two Types Of Anti Vax Moms Starter Pack
Image source: promemermove1
#18 Geopolitical Idiot Badass Starterpack
Image source: Night_Feisty
#19 Pinnacle Of Humor In 2012 Starterpack
Image source: psandora
#20 Showing My Mother A Meme Starter Pack
Image source: Mairess99
#21 People At The Airport Starter Pack
Image source: whole_lot_of_velcro
#22 Elementary School In The 90s Starterpack
Image source: coderite
#23 Owner Of A Mildly Successful Business In England Starter Pack
Image source: AstonVanilla
#24 Any Time Anyone Paints A Room In A Movie Starterpack
Image source: Molliema
#25 Garbage In Cartoons Starterpack
Image source: KirbyWarrior12
#26 6 Year Old Kid At A Restaurant Starterpack
Image source: Kardecc
#27 The Account That Has The Username You Want Starter Pack
Image source: QueenIsTheWorstBand
#28 “Military Crisis In A Movie” Starter Pack
Image source: ElegantlyDivergent
#29 “Girls Only Go For Douches These Days” Starter Pack
Image source: Brix001
#30 New Air Fryer Owner Starterpack
Image source: shtoopidguy
#31 Hacker From The 90s Starter Pack
Image source: CuffRox
#32 Only Happens In The Movies Starterpack
Image source: putupthosewalls
#33 The Lazy Vegan Starter Pack
Image source: Hot_Weather_4061
#34 2020 Tiktok Alt Kid Starterpack
Image source: iiCum
#35 Going To Disneyland On A Saturday Starter Pack
Image source: RemarkablyIntresting
#36 Archaeologist Reality Starter Pack
Image source: AlbatrossTough3013
#37 Rural American Family Starter Pack
Image source: Public_Basil_4416
#38 Teenagers At The Gym Starter Pack
Image source: MrTBone00
#39 Characters That Will Not Survive In The Horror Movie Starter Pack
Image source: Gael1756
#40 Marketable Indie Horror Game Starter Pack
Image source: RinaQueen
Follow Us