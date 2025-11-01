Only Binge Watchers Will Know These 27 TV Show Facts − Test Your Knowledge

by

From horrifying mysteries to heartfelt moments, it’s so easy to get roped into the world of a good TV show. That’s what makes them different from movies. You get to experience the full lives of well-thought-out characters and beautiful settings, all in the comfort of your own home. Some shows go above and beyond what is expected in prime-time television and cement themselves as pop-culture classics.

This quiz will test how well you know these shows, to see if you’ve been keeping up with the masses or missing out on some of the most brilliant storytelling. Think you have what it takes?

🚀💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡🚀

Only Binge Watchers Will Know These 27 TV Show Facts − Test Your Knowledge

Photo credits: JESHOOTS.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Will Millie Bobby Brown Get Her Own Stranger Things Spinoff Series?
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2022
A TV Series Based on “Field of Dreams” is Coming to Peacock
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2021
Six Wild TV Fan Theories That Make a Whole Lot of Sense
3 min read
Dec, 24, 2012
Marvel's Inhumans
Why Marvel’s Inhumans was Actually Better than Most Reviews
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
Fargo Critics' Choice
TVOvermind’s Best TV Shows of 2015
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2015
Woman Finds Out Why Jerk Neighbor Keeps Using Her Driveway And Realizes She Needs To Take Action
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.