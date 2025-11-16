Hey Pandas, What Niche/Underrated Movie Would You Recommend? (Closed)

Sometimes those movies that don’t get the limelight are some of the most enjoyable movies. What movie/movies series would you recommend to people looking for something new to watch?
#1
MOVIES: The number 23, Dogwille, Donnie Darkko, The boy in the striped pyjamas, paper towns, CODA, The Lobster.
SERIES: Years and years, Atypical, The Oblongs, The Act.
DOCUMENTARIES: Children of darkness, Taboo, My brother Jordan, Jesus Camp, Waco:American Apocalypse, The staircase.
OTHER: The big fat Quiz of (youtube), QI(youtube), The Line(youtube), Kenny vs. Spenny(youtube).
#2
While zombie movies might be a little… overdone, I guess you could say, Train To Busan is a diamond in a flooded genre.
If you love zombie films, but haven’t watched this movie yet, watch it soon. Aside from maybe #Alive back in 2020 (which hit very close to home as it gave a lot of COVID lockdown vibes), it is probably the best Korean zombie film.
