Hey Pandas, What Made You Realize Your Partner Was Your Forever Person?

by

I have yet to share mine, but I’ve heard amazing stories from friends and family, and I look forward to hearing yours! Make sure to upvote your favorites!

#1

When we went through a rough patch and his view through it was, “This is good because it will help us grow and understand each other better”. And he meant it.

#2

He already seemed like a keeper because of the way he treated me and because our everyday preferences aligned really well but we became connected emotionally on a whole new level after I told him that I did not understand why we were so disconnected on a holiday and why he didn’t seek to reconnect emotionally during the trip. Because of this experience we talked even more openly than before and he dared to get more emotionally vulnerable with me. We have connected on a whole new level in our everyday life and it has been a-ma-zing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
