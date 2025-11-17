Hey Pandas, What Are The Strangest Things You’ve Overheard? (Closed)

Lots of people may know this, but we all at some point have overheard something strange while walking, at one point or another. Here are some of the weirdest…

#1

DISNEYLAND, 2023

“LOOK LOOK, ITS DALE AND CHIP”

Seriously, who the H*LL calls them DALE AND CHIP. ITS CHIP AND DALE!!!

#2

8th grade ELA class

Some kid: “Bro… My sister is like.. actually hot. Like, REALLY hot..”

#3

“I’ll tell Jesus”

#4

Not exactly the strangest but definitely scariest.

Once with my cat at the vet. Overheard a parent talking to the nurse. Her female senior cat just had an operation and found a stone baby in her body. Creepiest part is she was neutered at her very young age…

#5

“Whats the difference between acne and a cathlic priest”
“IDK”
“The acne comes on childrens faces after they turn 12”

#6

“when you smell someone’s armpit”
-a literal college class

#7

that i have a sideways tooth in my jaw! it gives no pain or anything i just have it there

#8

“Hello Kitty drag queens force feeding Noah cocaine”-a kid on my bus

#9

“The potato is coming. Run.”

#10

A little girl on the bus, out of the blue:
Girl: “What is the best dinosaur?”
Me [taken aback]”I dunno. Triceratops?”
Girl: “Ugh. That’s stupid. Boys are dumb?”
Me: “Sometimes. What is the best dinosaur, then?”
Child: “Stegosaurus, dah! Boys never think of back protection…”

#11

Was at a zoo.
Looking at some pecaries
Some dude walks by singing that one lion king song.all I heard was:””when I was a young warthog””
Pecaries look like warthog. Idk man

#12

(No offense to the furries bc ik not all of y’all are like this) the other day I heard something I will never unhear. Furry pussy. I need ear bleach

#13

I have a ton, but the best was probably the time ym choir teacher said he was going to push someone off a fence (metaphorically)

