Hey Pandas, What Made You Laugh This Week? (Closed)

#1
One of my friends had a girl hitting on him the ENTIRE time at prom, and he was pretty oblivious.
At the end of the night she tells him, “Hey, I have this friend who is really funny and polite and smart and I really like him and I don’t know how he will respond.” And then drops that it is actually him.
We laughed so hard because of how mortified he was. He’s a bit of a nerd and doesn’t understand that girls find him attractive. He had no idea what to say back to her.
I think he ended up just saying “Thanks.”🤣
#2
a typo someone made when i was talking to them
#3
A typo I made when talking to a friend
#4
the movie life as we know it…made me laugh after a long time
#5
My whole class playing badminton in one of our last ever PE lessons, screaming you belong with me like our lives depended on it.
#6
Bored Panda. Every day, Bored Panda. We pandas are the funniest folks out there!
#7
i was stroking my car and she started yawning and meowing at the same time while i was rubbing her chin.
sounded something like this: “meee…OOOOOOOOWOWOWOWOW!” then she smacked her lips and licked her nose.
after that it was just dead silence as we held eye contact and i tried not to laugh, but i failed and literally died laughing
#8
the scene in ”friends” when ross had just gotten that new red car and he was trying to show it off to his friends but because of the way he was parked with one car in front of him and one car behind him he was unable to get out. it was just so funny how aggressively he was spinning the steering wheel this way and that trying to find a way to get out.
if you’re a ”friends” geek like me, high five!
#9
Complimented an online user for their contribution and referred to them by their screen name. Something like “perfection Captain”…They replied that captions are dumb. Then about 60 users get into a posting war about stupid captions. I thought it was hilarious and resisted the urge to point out my comment had absolutely no reference to captions:)
#10
I was playing minecraft on a server and some guy dug a hole for me to fall in, and he fell in it and I won
#11
i was zipping up my bag and i was putting quite a bit of force because it wouldn’t zip and my hand slipped off of the zipper and i violently punched myself in the face–
#12
Been binging Wes Anderson movies. They may not be everyone’s favorite, but I find them wildly amusing
#13
Watching the best of Ryan and Colin on WLIIA. If you’ve never sat through a “best scenes from a hat” on YT then you haven’t lived.
#14
Watched All About Eve. Every time, bumpy night tears me up.
