Hey Pandas! What Lives In Your Head Rent Free? (Closed)

What’s a scenario that always replays in your head? Or what fact you keep thinking about 24/7?
#1
Why??? Just why??? Did that character from my favourite book have to die????? Literally my mind half the time
#2
Random SNL sketches.
#3
Random dinosaur facts 😂🦖🦕🦖
#4
Facts about hermit crabs! Did you know despite their misleading name, hermit crabs are very social! They travel in groups called armies in the vegetation around the beach and live more inland rather than on the sand!
#5
The Committee. Tells me what I should be doing, what I should not be doing, if I’m happy with what I’m doing, what I should be doing instead, what I didn’t do well enough, what I still need to do.
#6
the election of 1800
Can we get back to politics?
Please
Yo.
Every action has it’s equal opposite reaction
#7
The “Road work ahead? Uhh, yeah, I sure hope it does” vine.
#8
A squid has a donut shaped brain and its stomach goes through the middle of it
that’s always in my mind im always thinking about that
not joking
#9
Ugh, anything Marvel.
#10
“She said she never had a friend before. Hey girl I’ll be ur friend, but who’s keeping score”
Follow Us