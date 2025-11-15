Hey Pandas, What Kind Things Are Your Parents Very Strict About? (Closed)

#1

This one rule they made, I don’t even get. First off, we have I have to play 1 hour of piano before using any type of internet. One time I didn’t play piano yet, and I was doing my homework. My homework said, (since we were all getting to know each other) Show us your favorite emojis! So I went to an emoji copy+paste website. My step dad said, “You’re using the internet!” And I tried to explain to him it was JUST EMOJI COPY+PASTE. He said that he didn’t care and it was STILL using the internet. So, teacher, if you’re seeing this right now, now you know why I didn’t turn in that assignment.

#2

OMG when i lived with my parents i was not aloud to have anything with tomatoes in it because i hate raw tomato it pissed me off so much

#3

My dad thinks that the Star Wars prequels are awful, so if my brother or I say “mitochlorian” or “Sith” we get sent to our rooms for ten minutes.

#4

Being straight. Haha I break that rule.

#5

My mother won’t allow me to get any shooter games because they are “too violent” and “there are guns in it”, pff like I don’t know what a gun is

#6

Birthdays. I wasn’t allowed to have a party with friends for my birthday until I was 10, only family. Prior to double digits I would always complain about it, but I definitely understand now because my mom explained, “after you’re 10 you’d probably not want extended family at birthday parties. (True) So we had 9 years with just family because they want to celebrate your birthday with just us” idk if that even makes sense, but hey it makes sense to me I guess lol

#7

saying yes sir, or no sir, even if its a simple, “hey wanna go to the gas station with me” i must say “yes sir” not “yeah”, but only “yes sir”

