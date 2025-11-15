Hey Pandas, What Kind Things Are Your Parents Very Strict About? (Closed)

Uhh… just post it.
#1
This one rule they made, I don’t even get. First off, we have I have to play 1 hour of piano before using any type of internet. One time I didn’t play piano yet, and I was doing my homework. My homework said, (since we were all getting to know each other) Show us your favorite emojis! So I went to an emoji copy+paste website. My step dad said, “You’re using the internet!” And I tried to explain to him it was JUST EMOJI COPY+PASTE. He said that he didn’t care and it was STILL using the internet. So, teacher, if you’re seeing this right now, now you know why I didn’t turn in that assignment.
#2
OMG when i lived with my parents i was not aloud to have anything with tomatoes in it because i hate raw tomato it pissed me off so much
#3
My dad thinks that the Star Wars prequels are awful, so if my brother or I say “mitochlorian” or “Sith” we get sent to our rooms for ten minutes.
#4
Being straight. Haha I break that rule.
#5
My mother won’t allow me to get any shooter games because they are “too violent” and “there are guns in it”, pff like I don’t know what a gun is
#6
Birthdays. I wasn’t allowed to have a party with friends for my birthday until I was 10, only family. Prior to double digits I would always complain about it, but I definitely understand now because my mom explained, “after you’re 10 you’d probably not want extended family at birthday parties. (True) So we had 9 years with just family because they want to celebrate your birthday with just us” idk if that even makes sense, but hey it makes sense to me I guess lol
#7
saying yes sir, or no sir, even if its a simple, “hey wanna go to the gas station with me” i must say “yes sir” not “yeah”, but only “yes sir”
