Hey Pandas, What Is Your Super Power?

What everyday skill that you have could be your superpower?
#1
I have the super ability to irritate my kids just by breathing. It causes them to break out with uncontrollable eye rolling, and exasperated sighs. I might even get the occasional and dreaded death stare from anyone of them without warning or provocation. This super power allows me to avoid many needless conversations with my teenagers. Why would I care how their days were going? I’m just the Dad Father guy who dwells in the recliner from time to time, and provides them food, shelter, and clothing (obviously not the right brand or style though).
#2
I can see the future in my dreams and occasionally just by day dreaming
#3
I “know” where whatever my husband can’t find is.
#4
I thought of another superpower . . . I can cause disasters at any drive-through ordering establishment. I can ask for a simple hamburger at McDonalds, just the way it comes, just to make it simpler for them. I HATE pickles and MUSTARD and I wont even ask them to hold those devilish condiments off. However, and inevitably when i reach the dreaded window of depression and broken dreams, where you pick up your order . . . my simple plain hamburger is a pizza with tuna fish and grape jelly sauce. How??? Why??? What??? They don’t even serve pizza here???? Its not the server’s fault. It’s mine and my superpower.
#5
I can can give an educated guess with great accuracy, making people think I’m a wizard.
#6
I can blend anywhere, I’d be very far out of my comfort zone and still look like I belong there.
I know just enough about enough topics to get me through a conversation, know just enough about etiquette and in some cases, lack thereof to get me through any situation.
#7
I’m hyper observant
#8
Runs in my family… we can pull a song from memory for just about anything. Songs or jingles from like the 40s to now.
#9
My husband can make up a catchy song without a moment’s notice for any occasion and have it be catchy and memorable. We sings his songs for every nap time, bed time, bath time…. etc…
#10
My superpowers are overthinking and overreacting. If you are 33 seconds late, I start planning your funeral.
#11
Being the go-to person, no matter the situation.
I carry a backpack stocked with tools, parts, otc meds (Tylenol, ibuprofen, cough drops, etc), candy, etc. I also have a gift for remembering random, useful bits of information. So if someone has a headache, cramps, needs a little pick-me-up, can’t remember how X is installed, or needs a grommet, they come to me.
#12
I have the supernatural power to undermine every damn thing I try to do….
#13
I am excellent at disappearing into large crowds. Even though I am 6’3″ if I don’t want to be found I won’t be. My family and friends always complain when I go off somewhere else and they can’t see me.
I also can change into a wild variety of colors.
#14
I can irritate my wife at the drop of a hat.
#15
Noticing mental illness before others. I got this “super power” by suffering from severe depression myself but the biggest benefit I’ve gained is being able to help others before they realize they need it!
#16
The power of weird insults and threats
#17
I can see ghosts and I think I can predict the future, in a dream I saw my best friend’s great grandma and I was just confused about it and she said that she is dead, that freaked me out, maybe I’m cursed.
#18
I have lots of fears and anxiety but the one thing I have no problem with is spiders. Grown men will point to the scary spider on the wall and I will gently coax it into my hand and release it outside while they watch in (I hope) awe.
#19
I have superpower to make something vanish instantly. My money, to be specific.
#20
I can sense electricity. It’s a ‘feeling’.
If there’s a power surge about to happen, I know about it in advance. If there’s a (strong current) loose wire somewhere near me, I’ll feel it. I know a few minutes before lightning storms happen.
Apparently electro-sensitivity is common in many animals and still exists in a small number of humans.
My partner used to be very sceptical of it but she’s seen it in play so many times now that she just *gets it*
#21
Fountain of useless info. Dark side: I take things 2 far. Made people vomit with a comment.
#22
seriously, ask me about almost anything and I’ll probably know some fact about it.
#23
My facial expressions have been known to give away exactly what I am feeling on the inside. It’s not always good, either, so I have to be careful!
#24
My sense of smell. I surprised my cousins’ once sitting in a boat in the middle of a bay and I could smell a forest fire. They were like wth we’re in the middle of a body of water but sure enough, up high in the mountains was a tiny forest fire just starting up. It got hypersensitive when I was pregnant, so much it p*ssed my husband off to no end. I couldn’t be around well spiced food, it would make me puke. Same goes for food gone bad. I’ve recently started to feel my sense of smell is on the rise again…
#25
Im invisible! People never notice me. Im quiet and doesnt make a big deal out of myself.
Even sat next to one of my best friends at a work related christmas party when he after a couple of months were talking about that party and said “oh no, thats right. You werent there”…
#26
Long term echoic memory. It’s like my brain records conversations or dialogue and can play them back as needed. Drives my SO absolutely bonkers when we fight. I can also repeat dialogue from movies or TV after one hearing. Again, drives the hubs mad.
#27
Being able to listen and doing other stuff at the same time (because just staring at the other person and listening is often booooring)
I often played cards or read books in school (during class) or played videogames in class at the university but when it bothered the teachers too much so that made them ask “sooo mister [my name], could you please repeat what I just told you?” – – – I always could 😇
Follow Us