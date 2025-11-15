Hey Pandas, What Is Your Scariest Encounter With An Animal? (Closed)

When did it happen? How old were you, or around what age? What happened? Why is this the moment you chose?
#1
Once, a feisty little chihuahua chased me down a a 1/4 block, with its owner running after us. That dog was fast and 6 year old me was terrified.
#2
I once saw a wolf from really far away when I was in the forest. Wasn’t that scary, he just looked at me and ran away.
#3
I help my grandpa with our cows since he’s getting old. I’ve been almost trampled at least 3 times by the same cow. I think the scariest encounter I have had was when I was playing in the woods by our pasture with my cousins and we saw a ton of wild boars. They are notorious for ruining pastures and charging people, I didn’t get charged, but my cousin did. He was fine though. Still terrifying.
#4
Ok. So my school is near a forest, but it’s on the other side of the playground. Me and my friend walked around the track talking about our days, and somehow we end up near the fence that keeps us away from the forest. We started walking along that fence thinking were safe. But I see a hole in the fence. But it wasn’t that big. Like a baby could fit through it. I looked around and I see this baby deer walking around. I was the only one who noticed. Until someone ran into baby deer and started screaming so loud that it caught everyones attention. The deer got up and ran back to the fence. The only thing was that I was in it’s way. The deer jumped and tackled me and I fell to the ground. The started moving around me and jumped off from my face. I passed out but my friends told me they fixed the fence and even made it taller so nothing would jump across it.
#5
Back in 2018 I was doing a summer school program that involved going to the Grand Tetons, and we had a pretty close encounter with a baby bear. We were walking along the path, and the bear started to stroll across the path a little ways ahead of us. The bear looked at us and started heading towards us. Then, it just turned and walked off into the woods. We waited for a while after that to make sure that we weren’t getting between a mother and its cub. Surprisingly, we never actually saw any mother bear nearby! I honestly wasn’t too scared of the encounter at the time, but thinking back, it was definitely a bit scary!
#6
A processionary caterpillar fell into my shirt while I was jumping on a trampoline. Not a real scary moment just two weeks of extreme itching.
#7
When I was seven, squirrel jumped on my head, and I freaked out.
#8
I was walking to school, and there was this lawn with a dog. He was very protective of his house, and when he saw me, he tried to bite me. Thankfully, my mom was outside so I ran to her. I didn’t walk on that side of the street after that, and even though those people moved away, I barely walk there.
#9
Not really ‘scary’ but it concerned me a bit. Alright, so it’s 5:30 AM on a Saturday morning, pitch black outside. And then I see this huge red fox, looking more like a dog then a fox, and it’s creeping on the side of my house. Now this house was built in the 1800s, foxes are most certainly used to it by now. This fox leaps after a solid 5 minutes of sniffing the ground. This absolutely terrified 9-10 year old me, as it was looking at the window I was behind. The fox was hunting, but 9-10 year old me didn’t understand this concept, and thought it was going to eat me.
#10
One day me and my friend were walking on the sidewalk and we heard a rattle, we lived in Texas so the first thing we thought if was a rattlesnake. So we stopped and looked around and there we saw, a big 5-6 ish feet light orange and white rattlesnake. We stopped, backed up about 3 feet, and ran. The scariest part was when my friend decided to walk in the grass, and that’s when he was in range for the rattlesnake snake to strike him.
#11
On holliday in the Philippines…dark night..put my sandals on and was stung by a scorpion…apart from the pain that was excruciating,I didn´t do much about it.
Arrived back in Hong Kong a week later and was hospitalized with septicemia.An adult at the time but dumb as a door-nail…
#12
A very large possum in my small fenced in yard, his tail was like 2 feet long, he looked very ragged, I banged in the door for him to leave, he did very slowly staring at me as he passed to crawl under the fence to leave
