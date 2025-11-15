These Guys Won’t Stop Trolling Their Neighborhood With Fake Posters, And Here’s 30 Of The Funniest Ones

Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins coined the term “meme” in his 1976 book, called The Selfish Gene. The word describes an idea, behavior, or style that spreads from person to person within a culture — something viral. Since then, it has been hijacked by the Internet. But two guys are bringing it back to the natural world. Or at least, Vancouver, BC.
The creative duo, who describe themselves as “a couple of retired male models, hopping from job to job in search of the best office printers” are putting up street flyers all over the city about sleep being a scam, a grandad trying to figure out who is Cardy Bee, and poor Dr. Ed Brenner whose wife has made too much lasagna.
“What we do is provide a kind of comedic, social commentary through the juxtaposition of the ordinary medium of a public flyer with content that highlights, in some way, a recognizable but unvoiced social dysfunction,” the guys told Bored Panda. Guess how they call them. Physical Memes! I bet Richard Dawkins is smiling somewhere.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: physicalmemes
#2
Image source: physicalmemes
#3
Image source: physicalmemes
#4
Image source: physicalmemes
#5
Image source: physicalmemes
#6
Image source: physicalmemes
#7
Image source: physicalmemes
#8
Image source: physicalmemes
#9
Image source: physicalmemes
#10
Image source: physicalmemes
#11
Image source: physicalmemes
#12
Image source: physicalmemes
#13
Image source: physicalmemes
#14
Image source: physicalmemes
#15
Image source: physicalmemes
#16
Image source: physicalmemes
#17
Image source: physicalmemes
#18
Image source: physicalmemes
#19
Image source: physicalmemes
#20
Image source: physicalmemes
#21
Image source: physicalmemes
#22
Image source: physicalmemes
#23
Image source: physicalmemes
#24
Image source: physicalmemes
#25
Image source: physicalmemes
#26
Image source: physicalmemes
#27
Image source: physicalmemes
#28
Image source: physicalmemes
#29
Image source: physicalmemes
#30
Image source: physicalmemes
Follow Us