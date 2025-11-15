Hey Pandas, What Is Your Ringtone? (Closed)

by

Tell us what your ringtone is!

#1

Mine buzzes :D

#2

I think mine is Arwins Vigil played by the piano guys

#3

The chorus for africa by toto

#4

aye macarena…hotel transalvania 3

#5

Lightsaber ignition

#6

My ordinary life (whattttt nooooo) by the living tombstone (I have a ringtone because my mom gave me her super old phone)

#7

Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade Of Pale. I have individual ringtones for my contacts too.

#8

Mine is ‘Confident’ by Demi Lovato

#9

Feel Right (Mark Ronson w/ Mystikal). A catchy ditty indeed. (I just have to mute my phone in some meetings as it most definitely is NSFW…)

#10

Mine’s Michael in the bathroom from Be More Chill.

#11

Captain Planet Theme Song.

#12

Lucretia My Reflection by The Sisters of Mercy. Is also my alarmtone in the morning.

#13

that one that goes dadadaaada dadadaaada dadadaaadada. You know the one.

#14

Don’t stop believer – Journey.

#15

The doctor who intro

#16

Myself screaming Never Enough from the greatest showman. Wasn’t very pleased when I was in the library.

#17

The Whole Being Dead Thing from Beetlejuice the musical. I was thinking of changing it to Sexy from mean girls though. Just so I can make it awkward when my phone rings in church or school.

#18

Himouto Umaru season 1 op

#19

The chorus to 2+2=5 by Radiohead. Great song and a solid ringtone.

#20

Star Wars main theme :-D

#21

Ringtone for all numbers not in my contacts is Toxicity, System of a Down. 95% spam/scammers.

