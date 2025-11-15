Hey Pandas, What Is Your Ringtone? (Closed)

Tell us what your ringtone is!
#1
Mine buzzes :D
#2
I think mine is Arwins Vigil played by the piano guys
#3
The chorus for africa by toto
#4
aye macarena…hotel transalvania 3
#5
Lightsaber ignition
#6
My ordinary life (whattttt nooooo) by the living tombstone (I have a ringtone because my mom gave me her super old phone)
#7
Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade Of Pale. I have individual ringtones for my contacts too.
#8
Mine is ‘Confident’ by Demi Lovato
#9
Feel Right (Mark Ronson w/ Mystikal). A catchy ditty indeed. (I just have to mute my phone in some meetings as it most definitely is NSFW…)
#10
Mine’s Michael in the bathroom from Be More Chill.
#11
Captain Planet Theme Song.
#12
Lucretia My Reflection by The Sisters of Mercy. Is also my alarmtone in the morning.
#13
that one that goes dadadaaada dadadaaada dadadaaadada. You know the one.
#14
Don’t stop believer – Journey.
#15
The doctor who intro
#16
Myself screaming Never Enough from the greatest showman. Wasn’t very pleased when I was in the library.
#17
The Whole Being Dead Thing from Beetlejuice the musical. I was thinking of changing it to Sexy from mean girls though. Just so I can make it awkward when my phone rings in church or school.
#18
Himouto Umaru season 1 op
#19
The chorus to 2+2=5 by Radiohead. Great song and a solid ringtone.
#20
Star Wars main theme :-D
#21
Ringtone for all numbers not in my contacts is Toxicity, System of a Down. 95% spam/scammers.
