Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Unhealthy Habit? (Closed)

by

Share down below!

#1

Bottling up my feelings, it makes my girlfriend worry about me a lot. But I really can’t help it

#2

I’m an emotional masochist, so I seek out relationships that are doomed to fail, and if they don’t, I self-sabotage.

#3

Crushing after fictional characters.

#4

Picking at my skin and nails. I also peel my dry lips witch is slightly painful.

#5

I eat food when I’m bored. Hasn’t caught up with me yet but it will soon

#6

Never-ending negative narrative in the noggin.

#7

I stay up too late on my devices…

#8

Negative thoughts.

#9

Biting my nails. It’s hard to stop because if I try to they just grow long again and I start biting them again, sometimes while I’m biting them my finger slips and the finger falls onto my bottom gum and the nail cuts it a bit. Sucks

#10

Probably self harming in less common ways so people won’t notice and it won’t cause as much scarring as cutting
I really need to find out how to stop

#11

Chewing my hair. I really need to get a less visible way of dealing with stress.

#12

Being a people pleaser. I let my own needs and responsibilities go or delay them just to make others happy. It’s a neverending cycle.

#13

Lucid dreaming.
It started out harmless but I became addicted. I wanted to dream normally but I’d straight away start lucid dreaming. I’d wake up feeling tired and guilty. I found out what I was lucid dreaming about made it a form of sh.
I’m still trying to stop but I’ve gone two nights without doing it.

#14

I don’t seek medical aid or advise when I get injured. Simply because I can’t be bothered (live in the UK so free healthcare).
I once hit my leg with a chainsaw, didn’t go deep, but was bleeding everywhere. I only went to the hospital 4 hours after because there was a piece of woodchip I couldn’t pull out with tweezers and I knew it wouldn’t come out on it’s own.
Same thing when I got glassed, a piece of glass was embedded in my skull and after 4 different friends couldn’t get it out, I went to hospital to have it removed.

