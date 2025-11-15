Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Unhealthy Habit? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
Bottling up my feelings, it makes my girlfriend worry about me a lot. But I really can’t help it
#2
I’m an emotional masochist, so I seek out relationships that are doomed to fail, and if they don’t, I self-sabotage.
#3
Crushing after fictional characters.
#4
Picking at my skin and nails. I also peel my dry lips witch is slightly painful.
#5
I eat food when I’m bored. Hasn’t caught up with me yet but it will soon
#6
Never-ending negative narrative in the noggin.
#7
I stay up too late on my devices…
#8
Negative thoughts.
#9
Biting my nails. It’s hard to stop because if I try to they just grow long again and I start biting them again, sometimes while I’m biting them my finger slips and the finger falls onto my bottom gum and the nail cuts it a bit. Sucks
#10
Probably self harming in less common ways so people won’t notice and it won’t cause as much scarring as cutting
I really need to find out how to stop
#11
Chewing my hair. I really need to get a less visible way of dealing with stress.
#12
Being a people pleaser. I let my own needs and responsibilities go or delay them just to make others happy. It’s a neverending cycle.
#13
Lucid dreaming.
It started out harmless but I became addicted. I wanted to dream normally but I’d straight away start lucid dreaming. I’d wake up feeling tired and guilty. I found out what I was lucid dreaming about made it a form of sh.
I’m still trying to stop but I’ve gone two nights without doing it.
#14
I don’t seek medical aid or advise when I get injured. Simply because I can’t be bothered (live in the UK so free healthcare).
I once hit my leg with a chainsaw, didn’t go deep, but was bleeding everywhere. I only went to the hospital 4 hours after because there was a piece of woodchip I couldn’t pull out with tweezers and I knew it wouldn’t come out on it’s own.
Same thing when I got glassed, a piece of glass was embedded in my skull and after 4 different friends couldn’t get it out, I went to hospital to have it removed.
