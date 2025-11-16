Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Mundane Dream? (Closed)

I’m 34 and I dreamed I bought a new pair of tweezers last night. I’m pretty sure this is a real “welcome to your mid-30s” moment for me. What about you?
#1
That the world was dying and Elon musk let me & my family on the rocket ship and we lived on mars. Happily ever after.
#2
Since being a child, I have this recurring dream that I have a round small substance which I keep trying to shape into a cube (almost the same size as a pool/snooker chalk) but each time I get it to a cube it pops back out of shape… I use to wake up with my thumb and index finger trying to hold something in place. The weird thing… My mother said she has had the exact same dream several times.
#3
Do you know those dystopian schools where everybody follows orders but one person? I was not that person. I was a mind-controlled person. I went around the school, doing homework and throwing away litter. It was so boring. The overlord octopus (Or something else with tentacles. Can’t remember exactly.) was the only good part of it.
#4
Once when I was a teenager, I woke up, relieved myself, took a shower, got dressed, ate breakfast, brushed my teeth, grabbed my backpack, and then as I opened the front door I woke up and realized I had dreamed it all. I hated waking up and getting ready in the morning, and was bummed that I had to do all of those things again and then go to school.
#5
i pet a guniea pig
#6
When I was younger I used to have this really weird dream. I was flying on what i think as a horse, then suddenly it disappeared leaving me falling. I would suddenly be in a wall like structure, searching rooms and calling a name I can’t remember. I would wake up either sweating, with the covers kicked to the end of the bed.
#7
It was a normal school day, apart from the fact I was dreaming. Sometimes I’m blind in one or have prosthetic limbs, which in real life I have neither, but apart from that it is normal, mundane and dull dream.
#8
I went to the store and bought toothpaste. And that was it. I generally have dreams of everyday stuff, but that was by far the most boring.
