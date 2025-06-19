40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.3 billion in the year 2021. The amounts of money companies and businesses put into their advertising and promotion are way beyond what we can imagine.

So it’s only fair that we expect ad creators and their clients to think of every tiny detail and be one step ahead of their audience like you and me. Well, it turns out that’s not always the case.

Thanks to this miscellaneous subreddit “(Un)fortunate Ad Placement” devoted to sharing exactly what it promises in the title, we now know that putting any ad into the wrong context at the wrong time can mess it up real bad. And bring us funny results instead!

Scroll down through the funniest examples shared on this online community and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!

#1 (2016)

Image source: Anne7808

#2 Big Yikes

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: bamboozled-baboon

#3 Oh Is He Now?

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: nonnordajackrabbit

#4 “Bro That Cow Is Way Too Good At Fighting”

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: D3AD_

#5 Just In Time For Father’s Day!

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Pour With Confidence

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Kam9414

#7 Cards Against Humanity Irl

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: singleandreadytodie

#8 A Rare Irl Unfortunate Placement

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Jimathay

#9 One Time, At This Swedish Museum…

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Suggestion_Of_Taint

#10 This Reddit Feed Ad Post Following A Starter Pack Post Post

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Oof

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Chipanya

#12 So Tender

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: MaFuMo

#13 I Mean I Wouldn’t Say No

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: lonewolflondo

#14 Dry Aged Doggo

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: UncleDumppy

#15 Big Yikes On A Snapchat Advert

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: DOMINEUMBRAM

#16 Oh

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: MickeyPanaflex

#17 Facebook Advertising It’s Group Feature

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: AidanGee

#18 Cat Steaks

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: WrenchJockey101

#19 Unfortunate Subreddit Combination

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Slugward207

#20 Literally Right Next To Each Other

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: BizsquidOnReddit

#21 Nbc’s Split Screen Of The Olympics And The Cuomo Report Resulted In An Excellent Message From Google

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: megbliss

#22 Blurred_nerf

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: LTLazar

#23 There’s A Job Opening At LEGO

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: briman2021

#24 That’s Unfortunate

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: TwistedandDarkinside

#25 “Hey Kid, Come Here. I Got Free Candy And An Amazon Prime Membership For You.”

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Iggleyank

#26 So, That’s How You Do It Beastie Boy!!!

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: mightbeontosomething

#27 Man Run Over By Tractor; It Starts With You

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Radikiyo

#28 Just Thunderstorms

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: ManSoAdmired

#29 In 2015, A Texas Plumber Who Sold His Truck To A Dealership Found Out That The Decals Were Not Removed When It Ended In The Hands Of Isis

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: KMC6

#30 Local Newspaper Editor Can’t Read A Room

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: dangraphs

#31 Oof

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: HaleyDara

#32 Oh

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Gay-David-Schwimmer

#33 Found It!

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Daily_Dogging

#34 Mcdonalds Ad Right Next To The New Nhs Healthy Eating Ad. Great Job, Lads

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: sixtittypertitty2

#35 It Just Got Easier To Choose A Walking Tour

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: Stinkynelson

#36 What Kind Of Magic Trick You Got In Mind, Ryan?

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: geekygreatness32

#37 Onlyfans Subscriber

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: pannumer6

#38 Is Plague Talking A Sport Now?

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: hashtagfckthat

#39 Well S888

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: josephga

#40 Wait, What?

40 Times Ad Placements Were So Out Of Touch, It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Image source: EmperorOfNada

