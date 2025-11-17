Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Irrational Fear? (Closed)

We all have our own little phobias. Personally, I never step on the manholes. Ever. I feel like they’ll fall out from under me! Which may sound random but is actually the whole idea of this post.
What makes you feel all nervous even though there’s no reason to fear? Roller coaster breaking? Aquarium glass shattering and waves and sharks crashing down on you? Please, do tell me! Let me know all your greatest weaknesses, MWAHAHA!!!
#1
I have an irrational fear that snakes will come out of the toilet.
#2
One of my most irrational fears has to be escalators. It’s not the going up or down that bothers me, but that moment when you have to step on or off the moving stairs. There’s this unfounded worry that my shoelace might get caught, and I’ll be pulled into the mechanism. I know it sounds far-fetched, and I’ve seen countless people use escalators safely every day, but that fear still manages to send a little jolt of anxiety through me
#3
Heights , used to be storms
#4
When driving in the night, I’ll see all the monsters, like sirenhead moth man a cucumber etc having a meeting on the side of the road. They suddenly stop talking and stare at me. A red light flashed and we just stand there staring, then the car turns into a potato with sprinkles on it and lemon juice. The mothman jumps up and takes my parents away and bye bye. I could go on forever but I’ll stop there
#5
That my leg will give way and I’ll fall onto a busy road from the pavement.
It may be because I had I intolerable sciatic pain in my left leg for a couple of years until I eventually had a discectomy. It took a long time to build strength back in that leg and it still isn’t as strong as the other. I also live in a village with a fast road a narrow pavement.
#6
Grasshoppers – they’re just evil looking….and, I guess maybe the thought of Donald Trump somehow evading justice and getting re-elected…
#7
Not being able to touch the bottom of a lake and pool suddenly when I’m expecting to. My mom took me down to the pool in a hotel we were staying at. The pool had “shallow end” painted on one end. I was also used to swimming in pools that had salt added for buoyancy. I wasn’t a strong swimmer by a long shot, but I knew the basics, but I liked making sure my feet touched the bottom.
I climbed into this pool on the ladder but when I stopped feeling rungs I tried to touch the bottom. Couldn’t feel it so I tried harder. My toes just barely reached the bottom but my head was almost submerged. I panicked and climbed back out very upset and afraid realizing the whole pool was deep and that made it look scary and foreboding.
I’m also afraid of empty pools and overgrown water parks. They look scary.
Ah, and pool plugs. I’d never want to be in a pool when the pool is draining, getting sucked into the drain, and being swirled around in a whirlpool. That’s how it was explained to me.
#8
That I’ll be driving in a car and the windshield will disappear. All of a sudden the wind is pushing me back in my seat, I squint as little leaf flecks and dust sting my skin, I can’t see, it starts to rain, the rain is blown in my face and fills the car, I swerve, and I hit a deer, and the deer comes into the car through the windshield and kicks me, and I crash the car, and the ambulance can’t come because they’re windshield also randomly disappeared. (or we all spotted an unfamiliar button on the dash and pressed it and the glass slunk down and we can’t bring it up.)
#9
When I was about 2 or 3 years old, I was utterly terrified of thr gap in my room between the skirting board and the wall. No seriously, I must have thought there was some sort of void down there just cos I couldn’t see it. Was constantly worried about things that evidently wouldn’t fit down there faling down it. Little kids are strange.
#10
I’m extremely paranoid about being watched. Case in point: every time I go into a bathroom, I do the fingernail test on the mirror to make sure it’s not two-way glass (and, while googling something about the fingernail test, I just discovered that acrylic two-way mirrors can pass the fingernail test… great, now I’m going to be even more paranoid)
#11
Flat horizon lines. Honestly horizon lines at all freak me out, I need something to break the shape. It’s terrifying and I have no idea why it scares me so much
#12
I get really quite scared when I have a lot of runout traversing (runout vertically I’m fine with). Even though I’m climbing in a gym, and they wouldn’t make something unsafe. If I fall I’ll just fall into empty space. Funnily enough I have no problems trusting the gear.
#13
Suddenly waking up and realizing that I went into the future 1000 years and everything is wrecked, everyone is dead, and I’m the only living organism on Earth (this is what keeps me awake at nights :)
#14
That my office chair explodes as I’m sitting on it
#15
I have so many I don’t know where to begin, boats, airplanes, escalators, cars,bikes, sheep, spiders,and so on
#16
Deep water. It freaks me out-I don’t know who or what is chilling underneath me.
#17
The drain in the shower. There is something about it I just don’t trust.
#18
#19
*Ignore the other one* Fear of my toilet clogging when I use it, fear of falling, fear of heights, fear that the woke cr*p will take over evrything in the next few years.
#20
Opening a car boot when the garage door is closed
#21
I have this super irrational fear that one day, out of nowhere, a ton of bees will start attacking me
#22
Mushrooms, I don’t know why I am afraid of them, I am only scared of real mushrooms, not video game mushrooms or drawings (I am scared of pictures though)
#23
Won’t drive behind a car carrier, cement-mixer still mixing, log hauler.
#24
Another one of mine is that I’ll have a nightmare in which I’m alone in a dark room, aware that I’m asleep, completely conscious, aware of time passing, but unable to wake up.
#25
large, empty, inside areas.
#26
Being kidnapped, rapped
,killed, and stuffed with drugs
#27
trypophobia.
#28
Being swallowed up by a giant wave in the middle of the ocean.
