Hey Pandas, What Is Your Honest Opinion On Outer Space? (Closed)

I want to know. Personally, I find it interesting.
IT. IS. SO. COOL! I honestly would never go there myself, but it’s super cool to wonder that there may be life on other planets, there might be planets that have to be discovered, and like, when does the universe end? IT’S SO COOL.
Omg its so cool. Whenever I go outside at night I look up to see if there are stars and when there are my day gets 100x better. I actually have a favourite moon (Europa one of Jupiter’s moons) I think it could have not complicated organisms on it! I also know a little bit about space!
The scale and of time and space. Makes you feel small and young.
Amazing!
There is so much you can’t see with your naked eyes. I got a small telescope about 20 years ago. Love using it. This Christmas my wife bought me a huge (8″) telescope with automatic tracking. Just point it at a blank spot in the sky and you can see hundreds of stars that you can’t see otherwise.
Space is fascinating and amazing. Seeing all the stars, the planets and all the other things that are in space sure makes you feel super small in the context of the universe.
so here is my opinion on space:
FREAKIN AWESOME asdfghjkl I LOVE SPACE
i like to take note of things while watching nasa live streams bc
i want to know more about space it’s sooooo damn cool and all of the colors and size variants of different stars and supernovas its really cool :D
