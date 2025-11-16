50 Celebs Who Stole The Show For Halloween 2022

Just like in 2020 and 2021, Halloween is quite big among people in the entertainment industry this year. (And a lot more in-person, too. Yay!)

After a full weekend of exclusive parties, celebrities from Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to Rebel Wilson, and Eric André have given the internet loads of pics of their funny, smart, and well-put-together costumes.

So we thought it would be interesting to see which of them our readers like the most. Continue scrolling to check out Hollywood’s spooky outfits and upvote your favorites. May the best one win!

#1 Neil Patrick Harris

Image source: nph

#2 Janelle Monáe As Diva Plavalaguna From The Fifth Element

Image source: janellemonae

#3 Kerry Washington As Lionel Richie

Image source: kerrywashington

#4 Mindy Kailing As Velma

Image source: mindykaling

#5 Diddy As Heath Ledger’s Joker

Image source: diddy

#6 Lizzo As Marge Simpson

Image source: lizzobeeating

#7 Janelle Monae

Image source: janellemonae

#8 Jojo Siwa As Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy

Image source: itsjojosiwa

#9 Winnie Harlow As Ariel

Image source: winnieharlow

#10 Shea Coulee As Patrick

Image source: sheacoulee

#11 Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch And Camila Mendes As The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus

Image source: lilireinhart

#12 Julien Solomita As Lord Farquaad

Image source: juliensolomita

#13 Eugene Lee Yang As Eddie From Stranger Things

Image source: eugeneleeyang

#14 Joe Jonas

Image source: joejonas

#15 Latto As The Corpse Bride

Image source: latto777

#16 Rickey Thompson As Grace Jones

Image source: rickeythompson

#17 Halle Bailey As A James Cameron’s Avatar Character

Image source: hallebailey

#18 Jessica Alba And Friend As The Shining Twins

Image source: jessicaalba

#19 Shakira As Wonder Woman

Image source: shakira

#20 Keidi Klum As A Worm

Image source: primevideo

#21 Jennifer Garner As A Ghost

Image source: jennifer.garner

#22 Eugene Lee Yang As Vecna From Stranger Things:

Image source: eugeneleeyang

#23 Rebel Wilson And Her Friends As Barbie Dolls

Image source: rebelwilson

#24 The Official Adams Family” – Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams

Image source: sarahhyland

#25 Winnie Harlow And Shawn Mendes As Nefertiti And Indiana Jones

Image source: shawnmendes

#26 Ts Madison As Maleficent

Image source: therealtsmadison

#27 Stephen Amell And Cassandra Jean Amell As Wilson And Chuck Noland

Image source: stephenamell

#28 Hayley Kiyoko And Becca Tille As Velma And Daphne

Image source: hayleykiyoko

#29 Keke Palmer As Rapunzel

Image source: KekePalmer

#30 Eric André As Today’s Morning News Anchor

Image source: ericfuckingandre

#31 Midori Franci As Chuky

Image source: midoriglory

#32 Amanda Stanton Fogel Hocus Pocus

Image source: amanda_stantonn

#33 Ciara And Her Daughter, Sienna, As Venus And Serena Williams

Image source: ciara

#34 Ashton Kutcher

Image source: aplusk

#35 Kelly Rowland As Catwoman

Image source: kellyrowland

#36 Vanessa Hudgens

Image source: vanessahudgens

#37 Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up As Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee

Image source: machinegunkelly

#38 Chlöe As X-Men’s Storm

Image source: chloebailey

#39 Julia Fox As Leeloo

Image source: juliafox

#40 Cole Sprouse

Image source: colesprouse

#41 Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies As Jennifer Coolidge And Jane Lynch In Best In Show

Image source: lizgillz

#42 Sarah Michelle

Image source: sarahmgellar

#43 Kacey Musgraves As The Giving Tree

Image source: Kacey Musgraves

#44 Nina Dobrev

Image source: nina

#45 Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agrum As The Shining Twins

Image source: ramonaagruma

#46 Anya Taylor-Joy And Malcolm McRae As Peach And Mario

Image source: anyataylorjoy

#47 Rachel Zegler As Vivian Ward

Image source: rachel zegler

#48 Kendall Jenner As Jessie From Toy Story

Image source: kendalljenner

#49 Kendall Jenner

Image source: kendalljenner

#50 Kylie Jenner As Elvira

Image source:  kyliejenner

