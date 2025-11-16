50 Celebs Who Stole The Show For Halloween 2022

Just like in 2020 and 2021, Halloween is quite big among people in the entertainment industry this year. (And a lot more in-person, too. Yay!)
After a full weekend of exclusive parties, celebrities from Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to Rebel Wilson, and Eric André have given the internet loads of pics of their funny, smart, and well-put-together costumes.
So we thought it would be interesting to see which of them our readers like the most. Continue scrolling to check out Hollywood’s spooky outfits and upvote your favorites. May the best one win!
#1 Neil Patrick Harris
Image source: nph
#2 Janelle Monáe As Diva Plavalaguna From The Fifth Element
Image source: janellemonae
#3 Kerry Washington As Lionel Richie
Image source: kerrywashington
#4 Mindy Kailing As Velma
Image source: mindykaling
#5 Diddy As Heath Ledger’s Joker
Image source: diddy
#6 Lizzo As Marge Simpson
Image source: lizzobeeating
#7 Janelle Monae
Image source: janellemonae
#8 Jojo Siwa As Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy
Image source: itsjojosiwa
#9 Winnie Harlow As Ariel
Image source: winnieharlow
#10 Shea Coulee As Patrick
Image source: sheacoulee
#11 Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch And Camila Mendes As The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus
Image source: lilireinhart
#12 Julien Solomita As Lord Farquaad
Image source: juliensolomita
#13 Eugene Lee Yang As Eddie From Stranger Things
Image source: eugeneleeyang
#14 Joe Jonas
Image source: joejonas
#15 Latto As The Corpse Bride
Image source: latto777
#16 Rickey Thompson As Grace Jones
Image source: rickeythompson
#17 Halle Bailey As A James Cameron’s Avatar Character
Image source: hallebailey
#18 Jessica Alba And Friend As The Shining Twins
Image source: jessicaalba
#19 Shakira As Wonder Woman
Image source: shakira
#20 Keidi Klum As A Worm
Image source: primevideo
#21 Jennifer Garner As A Ghost
Image source: jennifer.garner
#22 Eugene Lee Yang As Vecna From Stranger Things:
Image source: eugeneleeyang
#23 Rebel Wilson And Her Friends As Barbie Dolls
Image source: rebelwilson
#24 The Official Adams Family” – Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams
Image source: sarahhyland
#25 Winnie Harlow And Shawn Mendes As Nefertiti And Indiana Jones
Image source: shawnmendes
#26 Ts Madison As Maleficent
Image source: therealtsmadison
#27 Stephen Amell And Cassandra Jean Amell As Wilson And Chuck Noland
Image source: stephenamell
#28 Hayley Kiyoko And Becca Tille As Velma And Daphne
Image source: hayleykiyoko
#29 Keke Palmer As Rapunzel
Image source: KekePalmer
#30 Eric André As Today’s Morning News Anchor
Image source: ericfuckingandre
#31 Midori Franci As Chuky
Image source: midoriglory
#32 Amanda Stanton Fogel Hocus Pocus
Image source: amanda_stantonn
#33 Ciara And Her Daughter, Sienna, As Venus And Serena Williams
Image source: ciara
#34 Ashton Kutcher
Image source: aplusk
#35 Kelly Rowland As Catwoman
Image source: kellyrowland
#36 Vanessa Hudgens
Image source: vanessahudgens
#37 Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up As Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee
Image source: machinegunkelly
#38 Chlöe As X-Men’s Storm
Image source: chloebailey
#39 Julia Fox As Leeloo
Image source: juliafox
#40 Cole Sprouse
Image source: colesprouse
#41 Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies As Jennifer Coolidge And Jane Lynch In Best In Show
Image source: lizgillz
#42 Sarah Michelle
Image source: sarahmgellar
#43 Kacey Musgraves As The Giving Tree
Image source: Kacey Musgraves
#44 Nina Dobrev
Image source: nina
#45 Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agrum As The Shining Twins
Image source: ramonaagruma
#46 Anya Taylor-Joy And Malcolm McRae As Peach And Mario
Image source: anyataylorjoy
#47 Rachel Zegler As Vivian Ward
Image source: rachel zegler
#48 Kendall Jenner As Jessie From Toy Story
Image source: kendalljenner
#49 Kendall Jenner
Image source: kendalljenner
#50 Kylie Jenner As Elvira
Image source: kyliejenner
