Hey Pandas, What Is Your Hobby? (Closed)

#1
drawing while listening to music
#2
My hobby is writing songs! I’ve been doing that since I was 10, and I’m 12 now, so 2 years of song-writing, hoping to become a singer!
#3
I like listening to music and doing puzzles
#4
I like going out on motorbikes (classy, not tacky ones), exercising, enjoying nature, creating and listening to music.
#5
I like making electronic music
#6
horse riding and pole dancing
#7
Keeping vast reserves of sketchbooks in which I fill out one by one. ;)
#8
Crying over non-canon ships and reading.
#9
I like to lay in bed and listen to music while I stare at the wall, while doing this I’ll go into my daydream worlds and sit with the frogs on logs or the elephants or the temperature fairies and just hang out there for hours…btw is daydreaming for HOURS normal because my friends say it’s not-
#10
Coloring fuzzy posters and watching YouTube videos.
#11
I love music. I’m a classically trained pianist; I started in 2007. Later on I also picked up the French horn in 2013. Currently, learning guitar, voice and basic percussion all for music therapy, which is what I currently study. Piano is my primary instrument and French horn is my secondary.
My aim is to become a music therapist and work with the younger population, so children/teens in a clinical setting.
#12
tie dying! i got a tie dye kit for my birthday a few years back, and i’ve been ordering one kit and a few white shirts and pants a month, it’s really enjoyable
#13
when im sad i like to go in the woods behind my neighborhood and sit in a big tree back ther and listen to music and just cry ive only brought one person back there before and it was my cousin who is also like my sister. i want to thank eden my cousin for being there for me my whole life and accepting me for who i am
#14
i like to fish,skateboard do karate and hunt
#15
Much like most of humanity at this point, I like to draw. Specifically, I love to animate. A lot. The problem is, I have ADD and when given the choice to draw or binge watch YouTube, my choice will always be to binge watch YouTube because there’s so much to watch. Luckily, I have a television at mom’s house, so y’know what I do?
Surprise, I animate while watching a huge variety of stupid videos in the background. Yay.
#16
hockey and music
#17
Write and bake. I am making a war I made up, chapter book kind of thing, so yah. I bake cuz my dad is a chef and he got me interested in becoming a pastry chef ( and/or part time writer )
#18
drawing and usually listening to music, like SugarCrush! by ElyOtto on repeat
#19
I like making Digital Art! I started around a week ago, and I’m improving everyday!
#20
History
#21
Digital art, makeup art.
