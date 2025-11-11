The Idyllic Beauty Of Tuscany That I Captured During My Trips To Italy

I would like to present some small area in the middle of Italy. It’s Tuscany – the most idyllic and rural place which I’ve visited. I explored this amazing area about 8 years ago. From that moment I have been there many times and will definitely continue visiting it.

Northern Tuscany is densely covered with vineyards and forests, but the southern part is completely different. This region is less overgrown with a lot of fields which cover whole valley and hills.

During spring whole area is full of green grass and flowers. While in autumn we found a wide palette of colours. Very popular view are herds of sheep which are moving through the rolling hills. All of them have bells hanged on their necks to make it easier to find them.

It’s the one of the few places on earth which you must see before you die…

More info: marcinsobas.com

The Idyllic Beauty Of Tuscany That I Captured During My Trips To Italy
Patrick Penrose
