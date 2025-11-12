I Started Making Comics With No Experience In Drawing, 3 Years Later Here Are The Results

Hi! I’m Nate Walker, creator of Nate Inc. Comics! I’ve been making webcomics since 2015, making sure to post one weekly. When I first started out I had absolutely no experience in drawing, as some of my earlier comics will show (i.e the reason my characters look like lego people). Once I began drawing comics I just couldn’t stop!
I first began making comics to increase my drawing skills and express my creativity, but what began driving me to continue throughout the years was the fun that they brought to other people’s lives. I make these comics because I love nonsense. I find that people are so caught up in the seriousness of their lives that they forget to think imaginatively. Spreading the simplicity of happiness and embracing nonsense through humor is my goal as an artist, and I hope you all enjoy!
More info: nateinccomics.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
Follow Us