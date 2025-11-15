Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favourite Animal That Isn’t Very Well Known?

I love animals and I am always up to learning about new animals, what is the rarest animal that you love?
#1
Not sure if these aren’t well known, but my favorite is an axolotl!
#2
The Vaquita porpoise. It’s rarely seen in the wild without being caught in a net. About 30 of them left that is known. Deemed to be extinct soon.
#3
Silver fox it was bred to be domestic but is only legal in one city in one country
#4
okapi. think a zebra and a giraffe got it on.
#5
The Sunfish. The first time I ever saw one (in a book) I was actually scared! Now that I am a teacher, I show my class a video of the sunfish every year. The reactions are the best!
#6
pink fairy armadillo is so cute and small i love it
#7
Pyrinean desman. Its a small mole like amfibian mammal that lives in the Iberian peninsula and south of France. It always fascinated me as a kid because even as a spanish one I never heard about it. My partner is lucky enough to have seen one in the wild.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyrenean_desman
#8
Not rare but probably an unusual favourite animal, i love pill millipedes 😄 Theyre like a tiny armadillo and roll up perfectly into a ball, some of them are really brightly coloured! I also love the giant isopods that live under the sea in the antarctic, they look similar but massive
#9
I love the pudu, it is a small, deer-like species.
#10
Fish crow. They are nearly identical to the American crow but are smaller and have different calls. They occasionally are seen in flocks of American crows but more often are found in small family groups. One shows up in my yard every morning with two American crows. I’ve dubbed him/her (?) Raggles due to a damaged tail that looks frayed. As the tail looks the same even after a molt I’m assuming the cuticles themselves have been damaged. Raggles seems especially fond of suet and chopped apples, which he/she eats on my porch railings. My neighbour isn’t too fond of the “lovely” song this bird sings though.
#11
My favorite animal is a hermit crab! I would say they are one of the most under appreciated animals because they are very social and each have their own personalities! You could ask me anything about hermit crabs and I would be able to answer (I’m autistic so I collect information about things I’m passionate about) I currently have 3 purple pinchers and hope to have them for the next 20 years. Sadly, these animals are just seen as “that crab that you buy your little kid as a starter pet” but usually if you buy one with that mentality they will die within a year
#12
Chameleon
#13
THE JAPANESE FLYING SQUID. ITS LITERALLY A SQUID THAT CAN FLY! Y’all should watch the TedEd video about them titled “These squid can fly… no, really”
#14
quokka! they are little marsupials that love taking selfies with people! so cute
#15
Fennec foxes! Those things are cute!
#16
Pangolin def. Cool, scaled, anteater, clawed, sloth, armadillo.
#17
The Mantis Shrimp.
This is a really good comic about them https://theoatmeal.com/comics/mantis_shrimp.
#18
Tuatara. I’m from New Zealand but grew up in the states. My grandparents gave me a sterling silver necklace with a tuatara on it. Flash forward 35 year and I wear it daily. People always ask me kind of lizard it is. Well, it’s a three eyed lizard from New Zealand. Its third eye doesn’t work and it’s not actually a lizard, “it is the only living member of the order Rhynchocephalia, which flourished around 200 million years ago.” If you ask me on the street, I’m going say it’s a lizard. Just easier.
#19
Stygian Owl! It’s basiclly an owl, but it looks possesed by a demon.
#20
Axolotl’s if it wasn’t for minecraft I wouldn’t know they existed nor love them as much as I do! It’s a horrible shame that they are endangered now..
:P
#21
Definitely a thylacine!! It’s probably better known as a Tasmanian Tiger (even though it’s not a tiger). It was a marsupial that had one of the widest mouth spans of any mammal. Sadly, they’re extinct (even though I’m reallllly hopeful that they aren’t. Australia has a lot of wilderness)
#22
Quokkas! Best selfies ever!
#23
Naked mole Rat, beautiful curiosity.
#24
If I had a favorite animal that is not common (i think thats wat you would say) it would be the okapi. Its a bit like a zebra and a regular horse mixed together with stripes on its legs, but brown on the top.
#25
Ethiopian wolf!! The sweetest most beautiful animal ever!
#26
My dear, departed dog, Henry, wasn’t very well known. He didn’t even go out that often after his TV and broadcasting work had dried up. So yeah, I suppose he was pretty much obsolete. Unless he has a cult following that I’m unaware of?
#27
Pesquet’s parrot… otherwise known as the dracula parrot. Coolest-looking bird ever (in my opinion!)
#28
My favorite, undomesticated, animal is the jaguarundi. It’s my profile and screen name. I have never seen one alive, only taxidermy, and have yet to find one in a zoo or biological exhibit. They are quite amazing these otter-cats!
#29
Antarctica doesn’t have spiders… On land. They have Sea Spiders which are the grossest and weirdest creatures I know, but I love them. They are basically just legs connected together in the middle. They can grow really big too, with the leg span of a human head and even bigger. Instead of using a normal heart to pump blood, since they are pretty much all legs, their legs pump their blood. Their digestive tract? You guessed it – through their legs. They don’t have lungs or gills. They filter oxygen through the skin of… their legs.
#30
Pallas Cat, also called manul. Round, floofy, shy bundles of wild cat.
#31
My choice would be the A-10 Warthog…meanest animal around!
.
Follow Us