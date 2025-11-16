Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Website? (Closed)

by

If so what does it do? (please don’t put bored panda)

#1

poki.com good games and not that many adds

#2

YouTube

#3

There was this site musicpleer.com where I used to download all the songs (downloaded 600 something songs) in mp3 format. It got closed down because of piracy issues (which of course was to happen one day or the other)

#4

aLL oF tHeM ;D

#5

roblox.com (no context needed, best multiplayer game imo) hotcars.com (hotcars.com is a great website for car enthusiasts who want to know what are the best vehicles available, as well as facts. Check it out if you’re a car enthusiast like me!!)

#6

Boredbutton.com

#7

BBC News & YouTube. It’s a tie. I can see what is going on in the world. BBC has many different subjects. Then whatever sparks my interest I can check out more on YouTube. Plus the fact you can find almost any obscure song or film clip you could want.

#8

Tiktok

#9

BouncingDVDLogo.com because I need to see it hit the corner.

#10

YaoiHavenReborn.Com

#11

YouTube, BP, Reddit, Etsy, Amazon, eBay,

#12

I guess for me it would be Quizlet. Nerdy, right? I am a 43 year old student going for my Master’s Degree. Quizlet is a great study tool, especially when you don’t have a lot of time to study because of 4 classes, a job, a family and just life in general.

#13

Ao3, it’s a fanfiction website that is really well laid out and easy to use, also the community is really nice. Same with Wattpad, another fanfiction website which can give you opportunities for your books to become famous.

#14

This one, Bored Panda! It’s entertaining and some posts are uplifting. I like the animal ones best.

#15

Pornhub.com

