Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Way To Get Things Done? (Closed)

by

What is your favorite way to get things done?

#1

Blasting music through my headphones. Or I don’t do them at all

#2

Mine is playing music through bluetooth headphones while I do my homework or clean my room.

#3

either making a reward for myself or pretend and play a make believe game

#4

It’s usually music for me, Disney, Script, The Score, regular radio I turn it up and start singing a long. Iv’e seen that it helps me get stuff done faster

#5

It depends on what I need to get done. If it’s work, I need full concentration and fewer distractions. If it’s something creative or chores – music helps to get in a mood.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
CSI: Cyber
CSI: Cyber Season 2 Episode 5 Review: “Hack E.R.”
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2015
Urban Interventions That I Create To Make Our Surroundings Less Boring
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Painted 1000 Skulls All Over My Car
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
15-Year-Old Boy Prodigy Creates Animal Drawings From Memory, And They’re Even More Impressive From Up-Close
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Tye Sheridan: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My 29 New Illustrations Show What Famous Characters Would Buy At The Supermarket
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.