Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Way To Get Things Done? (Closed)

What is your favorite way to get things done?
#1
Blasting music through my headphones. Or I don’t do them at all
#2
Mine is playing music through bluetooth headphones while I do my homework or clean my room.
#3
either making a reward for myself or pretend and play a make believe game
#4
It’s usually music for me, Disney, Script, The Score, regular radio I turn it up and start singing a long. Iv’e seen that it helps me get stuff done faster
#5
It depends on what I need to get done. If it’s work, I need full concentration and fewer distractions. If it’s something creative or chores – music helps to get in a mood.
