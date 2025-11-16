Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Prehistoric Creature (Closed)

Recently I was thinking to make my first post and thought of asking you guys this. If you don’t have a favorite dino at all, you are not to be trusted. (Is it just me who remembers that comic?)

Mine is the Spinosaurus. Something about it being a giant Croc on steroids with a sail

Coelacanth. Ancient fish that has in its genome the ability to grow limbs. This goes back to the prehistoric eras (Devonian), when the ocean was overcrowded and dangerous, and some fish species persevered in the efforts to adapt to life on land. Genetic proof of the transition from ocean to land in the evolution of species.

Microraptor, they where SO CUTE!

The whole mammoth steppe ecosystem. Sort of like the modern day savannah, but much cooler with hairier fauna. Look up the story of blue babe. It’s fascinating.

Tyrannosaurus Rex, better known as the T-Rex, is my favourite prehistoric creature that ever walked the planet.

Either a stegosauraus, cause they’re neat, or a triceratops, because I plan to make triceratops earrings.

