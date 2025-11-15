Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Life Hack? (Closed)

by

Life Hacks: the often clickbait internet fads that usually are pointless or don’t work. Which do?

#1

Put baking paper on your sandwich maker to avoid cleaning after.

#2

While your hair is wet, put it in a ponytail, then a rope braid. Twist it into a bun and sleep on it. Pretty waves in the morning!!!!!

#3

Using a eyeliner sharpener (I think that’s the name) to sharpen a normal pencil will get you the look of the pre-sharpened pencils. No sharpening a million times for like a centimetre of pencil.

#4

Sometimes instead of flipping french fries we “flip” the oven instead –

Switch the bake to broil – it’s a lazy flip!

