Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Life Hack? (Closed)

Life Hacks: the often clickbait internet fads that usually are pointless or don’t work. Which do?
#1
Put baking paper on your sandwich maker to avoid cleaning after.
#2
While your hair is wet, put it in a ponytail, then a rope braid. Twist it into a bun and sleep on it. Pretty waves in the morning!!!!!
#3
Using a eyeliner sharpener (I think that’s the name) to sharpen a normal pencil will get you the look of the pre-sharpened pencils. No sharpening a million times for like a centimetre of pencil.
#4
Sometimes instead of flipping french fries we “flip” the oven instead –
Switch the bake to broil – it’s a lazy flip!
