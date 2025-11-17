Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Food Dish? (Closed)

What is your favorite food dish and why?
#1
my mom makes this berry desert which is basically strawberries blueberries and this sort of doughy oat concoction. When its hot it is literally to die for
#2
Schi-
A Russian sour cabbage soup (sauerkraut soup)
#3
DUMPLINGS because they’re amazing 🤤🤤🤤
#4
Chicken Biryani, Nihari, and Korma with Sheermal!
#5
mac and cheese with the chicken strips
chicken biryani
literally any indian food
this is more of a beverage but hot chocolate
also pineapple fanta
#6
Dumplings! Any kind from any country. Grilled, steamed, fried, stewed, it doesn’t matter. I just can’t seem to get enough of them.
Haggis! Ooo that peppery, nutty, oatmealy (I know that’s not a word), savoury goodness. It’s so good it even makes mash potato (which I hate) enjoyable.
White pudding, black pudding, and Fruit pudding. Because the perfect breakfast is incomplete without them.
Cake! Who doesn’t like cake? P.S. I’m not sharing.
#7
Brisket
But also I have this odd love of Israeli Salad, maybe because it doesn’t have dressings the same way others do
#8
Sushi! I don’t like rice but sushi is delicious! The is different tho. And it has that vinegar stuff which makes it yummy (and it’s short grain) anyway sushi is delicious!
#9
any Mexican food!! I love enchiladas but anything is good!
#10
Chicken biriyani and fried chicken
#11
Dahi Vada especially with pudina chutney 😋
#12
Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, “Let’s get some parfait,” they say, “Hell no, I don’t like no parfait.”? Parfaits are delicious!
#13
A box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. It was my favorite treat as a kid, the first thing I ever learned to make, and basically the only thing I could make up into my early 20s. It’s not because it tastes great, it’s just somehow pure comfort food. Can’t eat it anymore because of stupid celiac disease, and the substitutes pale.
But my single favorite meal ever was after four days of camping and hiking in central Oregon back in the summer of 2000. We didn’t have the means to make anything decent while camping, and subsisted on things like Clif Bars and cans of beans. We pulled into a mom and pop place in Paisley, and I had a simple dish of perfectly prepared fried chicken, mashed potatoes and corn. I haven’t eaten meat in nearly 20 years, but I still practically drool when I recall that meal.
Follow Us