30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Get ready to dive into the retail world with Stephen Beals’ latest “Adult Children” comics! If you’ve ever worked in customer service or just wondered what goes on behind the scenes, you’re in for a treat. Stephen’s witty humor brings everyday life situations in the retail sector to the forefront, shedding light on the struggles, interactions, and absurdities that retail workers face.
The artist started drawing comics as a way to unwind after work, turning everyday frustrations into funny art. Today, we bring you a fresh batch of his recent works, where every strip is a relatable slice of the daily grind. From amusing customer encounters to the dynamics among colleagues, Stephen captures it all in a way that’ll have you nodding in recognition and chuckling at the universal truths of working in retail.
More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | twitter.com | Facebook | gocomics.com
#1
Image source: stbeals
#2
Image source: stbeals
#3
Image source: stbeals
#4
Image source: stbeals
#5
Image source: stbeals
#6
Image source: stbeals
#7
Image source: stbeals
#8
Image source: stbeals
#9
Image source: stbeals
#10
Image source: stbeals
#11
Image source: stbeals
#12
Image source: stbeals
#13
Image source: stbeals
#14
Image source: stbeals
#15
Image source: stbeals
#16
Image source: stbeals
#17
Image source: stbeals
#18
Image source: stbeals
#19
Image source: stbeals
#20
Image source: stbeals
#21
Image source: stbeals
#22
Image source: stbeals
#23
Image source: stbeals
#24
Image source: stbeals
#25
Image source: stbeals
#26
Image source: stbeals
#27
Image source: stbeals
#28
Image source: stbeals
#29
Image source: stbeals
#30
Image source: stbeals
Follow Us