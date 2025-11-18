30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

by

Get ready to dive into the retail world with Stephen Beals’ latest “Adult Children” comics! If you’ve ever worked in customer service or just wondered what goes on behind the scenes, you’re in for a treat. Stephen’s witty humor brings everyday life situations in the retail sector to the forefront, shedding light on the struggles, interactions, and absurdities that retail workers face.

The artist started drawing comics as a way to unwind after work, turning everyday frustrations into funny art. Today, we bring you a fresh batch of his recent works, where every strip is a relatable slice of the daily grind. From amusing customer encounters to the dynamics among colleagues, Stephen captures it all in a way that’ll have you nodding in recognition and chuckling at the universal truths of working in retail.

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | twitter.com | Facebook | gocomics.com

#1

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#2

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#3

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#4

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#5

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#6

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#7

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#8

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#9

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#10

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#11

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#12

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#13

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#14

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#15

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#16

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#17

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#18

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#19

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#20

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#21

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#22

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#23

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#24

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#25

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#26

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#27

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#28

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#29

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

#30

30 Funny Takes On The World Of Retail Employees By Stephen Beals (New Comics)

Image source: stbeals

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
122 Idiot Dogs That Will Crack You Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“23 More Follow Ups”: Man Fights Fire With Fire When Dealing With Petty HOA
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Ambrosia, The Most Beautiful Girl In The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Ivorian Artist Can Sculpt Her Hair Into Anything
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Casting Controversy Explained
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2023
“This Modern Age Is So Cringe”: Lana Del Rey Reveals Extreme Weight Loss Unleashed Body-Shaming Hell
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.