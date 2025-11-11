I Draw Disney Princesses As Anime Characters

by

Hi. Im Maryam. I always loved anime and Disney and wanted to draw fan arts of all my favorite characters since childhood. Now I have the skills to draw and so I created pretty Disney girls’ portraits.

My inspiration in art is anime and manga, so my art style became kinda similar to anime art. Trying to merge the magic of Disney and the uniqueness of anime/manga, results in awesomeness. I made these digitally in Manga Studio with love and a bit of magic.

#1 The Little Mermaid Ariel

#2 Mulan The Great Warrior Of China

#3 Aladdin’s Jasmine

#4 Brave Princess Merida

#5 Pocahontas

#6 Belle The Beauty

#7 Snow White

#8 Alice In Wonderland

#9 Rapunzel

#10 Kida Of Atlantis

#11 Sleeping Beauty Aurora

#12 Cinderella

#13 Frog Princess Tiana

#14 Princess Anna

#15 Snow Queen Elsa

