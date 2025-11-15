Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Dog Breed? (Closed)

What’s your favorite? Tell me down below.
#1
My fave dog breed is pitbulls! I think they’re so adorable!
#2
German shepard husky mix. And a english cream golden retriever.
#3
Schnauzer-Husky mix
#4
My favorite dog breed is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
#5
……
I love them all
(ᵔᴥᵔ)
#6
I cannot choose between: Dobermen and longdogs in general, especially lurchers.
#7
Australian cattle dog. ( they so cute!)
#8
Catahoula
#9
Ok its gotta be pomskey
#10
Golden Retriever, Siberian Husky, and a Pomeranian. These three are all tied with my favorites.
#11
Teddy bear dogs!
#12
i have a few: german sheperd, golden retriever, huski. but my fav is pomeranian dogs because they so small and cute and i can hold them in one hand
#13
Old English Sheepdog :D
#14
Poodle! they are friendly they don’t shed come in ranges of sizes! They are just AwESoMe!
#15
If I had to choose I would say Saint Bernard of jack Russel. Both amazing breeds in my opinion.
#16
Husky and Pomeranian mix and a multease and yorkie mix
