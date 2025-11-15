Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Dog Breed? (Closed)

by

What’s your favorite? Tell me down below.

#1

My fave dog breed is pitbulls! I think they’re so adorable!

#2

German shepard husky mix. And a english cream golden retriever.

#3

Schnauzer-Husky mix

#4

My favorite dog breed is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

#5

……

I love them all

(ᵔᴥᵔ)

#6

I cannot choose between: Dobermen and longdogs in general, especially lurchers.

#7

Australian cattle dog. ( they so cute!)

#8

Catahoula

#9

Ok its gotta be pomskey

#10

Golden Retriever, Siberian Husky, and a Pomeranian. These three are all tied with my favorites.

#11

Teddy bear dogs!

#12

i have a few: german sheperd, golden retriever, huski. but my fav is pomeranian dogs because they so small and cute and i can hold them in one hand

#13

Old English Sheepdog :D

#14

Poodle! they are friendly they don’t shed come in ranges of sizes! They are just AwESoMe!

#15

If I had to choose I would say Saint Bernard of jack Russel. Both amazing breeds in my opinion.

#16

Husky and Pomeranian mix and a multease and yorkie mix

