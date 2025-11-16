Hey Introverted Pandas, What’s The Biggest Thing You’ve Done To Avoid A Social Encounter?

I’m also an introvert and sometimes I do everything I can to make people giggle, when I was little I even once walked a pretty big circle to avoid having to say hello to a woman because of it!
#1
My wife booked a holiday to avoid her work’s Annual Summer Social event.
Does that count?
#2
One time I got a flat tire. Took a picture of it and now send it to people when I don’t want to socialize.
#3
Thanks to lockdown, all I had to do was stay at home – however, when I go out, I wear a mask (much to the chagrin of our incredibly stupid Governor) and this tends to put people off to avoid me for some reason…of course, it’s M41/A Army issue gas mask…
#4
I would wear earplugs and put the end into the waistline of my pants. People think I’m listening to music but I’m really ignoring human conversation.
#5
i once ran a mile before a social gathering to force my self to look sweaty. it worked. then i huddled up in blankets and put very light makeup on my face to make myself look sick. took a photo and sent it to my boss saying sorry i can’t make it to the cocktail party i’m sick. quite a bit of work but worth it! i got to watch 4 episodes of wednesday before my. boyfriend got home
#6
Pretend to talk on the phone. Most people leave those on phones alone.
You can also say some funny things to get people to laugh if your that kind of person.
#7
I don’t know if this belongs here. One morning when I was in university I really had to go to the bathroom, but the cleaners where busy. So I checked that they couldn’t see me and ran in, but as I was busy one of them knocked on the door and berated me for crossing the warning sign. I just said sorry let me finish and we can talk. Then my mind went on overload trying to think of an excuse and finally I got it. I decided to pretend that I was blind to avoid the confrontation. I walked out of the bathroom making sure to stare right in front of me the whole time while using my hands to try and feel my way to the sink. Then I turned towards the guy, all the while maintaining a far off stare. I asked the guy what was wrong and just as he was about to berate me he realized that I seemed to be blind so he said no worries and helped me out of the bathroom.
TL;DR I pretended that I was blind to avoid confrontation.
#8
i was once tricked into going to a social event because my friend thought i needed to socialize. 10 minutes into the event i saw my opportunity to jump out an open window and get an uber home.
#9
Not too big but i start doing random swipes on my phone and wear a mask so no one recognises me.
#10
Well, I didn’t do it completely on purpose, but… I didn’t attend my best friend’s wedding because I got myself locked away in the psychiatric ward due to severe depression and anxiety 😅
#11
I drove my car into the ditch off my driveway- it was notoriously icy anyway, so people believed me– to avoid going to the office Christmas party.
#12
I had to urgently return a dangerously faulty appliance on the day of the office Christmas party. It really did need to be returned, but probably not as urgently as I claimed!
#13
not talk unless I have to
#14
Shopping. I hate the stores and how people will randomly socialize in the aisle.
For freaking sake Karen! Catch up with Brenda at a coffee shop or call each other at home! I got sh*t to do!
#15
i speak spanish at gatherings to my family so people think i’m foreign and wont talk to me
#16
Faked sick. Twice. At least…
#17
When I lived at my mum and dad’s, I once phoned someone to cancel an engagement that I didn’t fancy much. I told them that my parents had gone out and locked me in. There was no way I could climb out of a window either, because I wouldn’t be able to shut it behind me. They never rumbled my ruse but they did think that I was a silly sausage for getting locked in.
#18
I usually sit alone and don’t talk to people
#19
Not intentional but driving to a holiday party last week, i had a tire completely shred. Had to wait 2 hours on a tow truck and then wait for the mechanic to fix to replace the tire. Party had already started when I left the shop and didn’t want to be late, so… Oh, well!??!
#20
I once had to call to cancel a subscription. I used an online text to speech service to talk to the representative so I didn’t have to.
#21
I once lied about my sister dying and me having to move 10 hours away to go take care of her kids just to get out of going on a second date with a really creepy guy.
