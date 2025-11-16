Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Character You Have Ever Created? (Closed)

I extend this question to all Authors, D&D players, storytellers, or people who just make characters from time to time! Feel free to explain them as much as you want; I look forward to reading about them!
#1
I’ve been working on a story for 5 years now, but I’m never happy with the way it progresses, so I always end up throwing it out and re-writing it differently. For my character to make sense, let me give you the premise that surrounds every variation of the story I’ve written:
In the future, on an alternate world where the geography of the earth is different, there is an island in the region we know as the Mediterranean. This island is divided roughly in half between two countries, one for the indigenous people and one for the descendants of the indigenous people and imperialists from another nation that conquered the island long ago. 30 years after both countries got their independence from the imperial power, the country of the indigenous people invades the other one, justifying it as taking back the entirety of their ancestral homeland.
My main character is a 15 year old boy who lives in the country that is invaded. One of the main things that has remained constant about him is that he is an only child. Throughout the variations I’ve written, he has joined a resistance group with his parents, he’s been taken by the other country to be enlisted in their army, and has escaped to try and live as a refugee elsewhere.
This story has been inspired by many things, including Nazi Germany, the issues of Israel and Palestine, the partitioning of India, the Syrian civil war, and more recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. No matter which direction I take the story in, it just doesn’t feel right. I’ve experimented with him developing a romantic relationship with another teenaged refugee, him losing one of his parents, and other things, yet I’m never happy. So if you have ideas, please do share!
#2
Personally, mine would be the robotic man in the current story I’m writing. The description of him has been really fun and I am very excited to continue writing about him and the things he is gonna go through.
