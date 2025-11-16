Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Billie Eilish Song And Why? (Closed)

by

If you want, include if you can connect to it. this is turned to Billie Eilish, Juice Wrld, xxx, Lil Peep, Ariana Grande, and Kodaline fans.

#1

Mine would be “I love you”, “Hostage”, and “My strange addiction”

I can deeply relate to I love you because my friend took his own life and that was also about the death of a friend, some lines/verses hit me really hard.

#2

“You should see me in a crown” The beats, the vibes, EVERYTHING is awesome

#3

I love so many of her songs :)
If I had to pick my tops favorites they’d probably be Happier Than Ever, Listen Before I Go, NDA, and 8

Patrick Penrose
