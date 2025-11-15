This Cat Loves Taking A Bath So Much That His Siblings Started Loving It Too

Most cats are hydrophobic. Now, it doesn’t mean that they’re bigoted against water, it’s just what their instincts tell them to do, and for a good reason. Wet fur is extremely uncomfortable and takes a long time to dry, and what’s more, wet fur is also heavier, so it makes cats less nimble and more susceptible to predators. But that doesn’t mean that there are no exceptions to this rule. Baron, a ragdoll from Japan, along with his other two siblings, Jina and Yupa, are the exception. Take a moment to realize how unlikely it is. Let’s say that one out of a hundred cats loves water; this in turn means that the probability of having three hydrophilic cats is one in a million! But someone more cynical might say, “a cat likes to have a soak in the tub, so what?” There’s an easy rebuttal: well, have you ever seen a cat in bath that looks as graceful as Baron? My bets are that you haven’t!

More info: Instagram

Meet Baron, the Instagram royalty who loves to take baths

Image credits: baron.0723

I mean, just look at that hyped-up beautiful face

Image credits: baron.0723

Image credits: baron.0723

Baron, whose signature trait is his wide blue eyes, recently shown his liking for water on Instagram

Image credits: baron.0723

“There’s no such thing as having no time for bath. There’s always a little bit of time for a little bath”

Image credits: baron.0723

I would like to point out that this bath is with petals. Very fancy

Image credits: baron.0723

Image credits: baron.0723

Image credits: baron.0723

Underwater view reveals how cutely Baron has to stand to keep his head above water

Image credits: baron.0723

“Ain’t nobody dope as me, I’m just so fresh, so clean”

Image credits: baron.0723

“Who dares to interrupt my bath time?”

Image credits: baron.0723

Baron’s siblings, Jina and Yupa, love taking a bath too, and Baron is nice enough to share his personal dominion

Image credits: baron.0723

Here’s an underwater view of the two

Image credits: baron.0723

Three hydrophilic cats, in the same house? There must be something in that water, maybe catnip?

Image credits: baron.0723

“Why does he get to have a bath? I’m jealous”

Image credits: baron.0723

As you see from this unfathomably adorable photo, Baron was always destined to become a cat-model

Image credits: baron.0723

Image credits: baron.0723

Just look at his eyes

Image credits: baron.0723

Image credits: baron.0723

Image credits: baron.0723

Today we’ve learned that Baron’s secret to beauty is his rigorous bath routine. Don’t tell the other cats *wink*

Image credits: baron.0723

