Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Regret In Life? (Closed)

A botched friendship, a word that slipped out, we all have regrets. What’s yours?
#1
I don’t believe in regrets. Sure, mistakes were made, but instead of dwelling on them, I choose to learn from them. As a result, I’m in a good place right now and am quite content
#2
Not saying yes to someone who asked me out. I did have a partner at the time, but I was literally in middle school, and it didn’t last. While he and I (the guy who asked me out, not my partner) remained friends, I’ve started to develop a crush on him, and while I did have feelings for him back then, I ignored them as I felt I should stick with my current relationship, and I wish I hadn’t done that. It wouldn’t have lasted in all likelyhood, considering that we were, again, in middle school, but I like him now and can’t really ask him out because of that.
#3
Reddit absolutely destroyed my life. I’m not saying it’s bad for everyone but in my circumstances it was horrible. I made a post that pretty much said “should I tell my religious parents about my atheism and sexuality?” My parents found it and since then have been emotionally absusive
#4
My dad was an alcoholic for most of his life and it ultimately killed him. I didn’t get very many sober moments, but when I did he was an amazingly funny, protective, and so many endearing quirks. I regret not telling him I hated his drinking. Maybe it would have made a difference if his kids said something. Most of all I regret slapping him and telling him I hate him only weeks before he suddenly passed from organ failure. It was the last thing he ever heard me say. I’ll carry that with me forever…
#5
not buying a lightsaber sooner
#6
When I was a kid I quit a lot of my sports and hobbies due to insecurity and feeling like I had to compete with my sister (she’d always win) . I wish I hadn’t let those thoughts get to me, I think it might have been fun to stick with it
#7
Relying on my mom for financial support, at all, even though I paid her back.
This is still used as leverage by my narcissist.
I wish I stood up to her, or knew how to handle her manipulation tactics and that she is a narcissist much earlier.
#8
the biggest mistake i ever made was being born
#9
I met a guy, about a year ago. You know those meet – cutes in the movie? This was a very movie worthy one. From meeting at a market to that last kiss before the train leaves. It was all amazing and I’m still amazed by that night. But life isn’t a movie. He was going trough some heavy stuff and I was in the middle of mine. He got my number but I was too scared to ask for his. Now he lives rent free in my head. Every now and then I go trough the “what if’s”. I wonder what he’s doing, how he is doing, if he is doing better now, does he still shower like we did, would things be different if I had his number and texted him, why did he never text again, could we be friends if we’d ever meet again, will we ever meet again?
#10
Not telling my family to bugger off sooner. What a waste of gaslit time.
