Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Redemption Story? (Closed)

by

It can be you, or someone else! Share a time somebody really turned things around.

#1

I recently pulled an old man and his dog out of a wrecked car and cared for him til help arrived. A month later I was in the ICU at the VA hospital with heart failure and guess who showed up to visit me? I had been temporarily staying in my trailer while looking for a place to live…..this guy wouldn’t hear of it. As soon as I got out he moved me into one of his guest rooms with my Great Dane, my parrots in their OWN room, and “no deadline to move out” (and no rent either). I’m here now, and have recovered very well.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 10 Review: “The Shelf Life”
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2015
Pixar Unveils First Gay Main Character In Its New Emotional Short Film ‘Out’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Want People To Find All Animals Equally Adorable So I Decided To Make Them Chunky (31 Illustrations)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Damon Lindelof and Graham Yost at ATX TV Festival
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2017
50 Of The Most Interesting And Unusual Collections People Have (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Person Agrees To Let Roommates Have Their BFs Move In, But Makes It Clear They Won’t Share Their Bathroom
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.