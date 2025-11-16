Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Redemption Story? (Closed)

It can be you, or someone else! Share a time somebody really turned things around.
I recently pulled an old man and his dog out of a wrecked car and cared for him til help arrived. A month later I was in the ICU at the VA hospital with heart failure and guess who showed up to visit me? I had been temporarily staying in my trailer while looking for a place to live…..this guy wouldn’t hear of it. As soon as I got out he moved me into one of his guest rooms with my Great Dane, my parrots in their OWN room, and “no deadline to move out” (and no rent either). I’m here now, and have recovered very well.
