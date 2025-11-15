Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Thing Your Cat Has Done? (Closed)

Anything and everything!
#1
He went to sleep in my backpack and I didn’t notice…until I got to school
#2
My cat ripped and chewed my whole couch, now I have to buy a new one.
#3
I was on Zoom and the teacher told everyone to type their answer into the chat. My cat then suddenly jumped onto the keyboard, typing random letters, and entering them. She kept doing that. I tried to unmute myself to tell the teacher it was my cat, but she couldn’t see since my camera was off. The teacher prevented me from chatting the rest of the day because of the inappropriate use of the chat.
#4
A cat I used to live with (now he lives with my parents) urinated on my router. Yes, it was on the floor, but not since then.
#5
Not mine but my grandma she had a cat named vicious because he broke my grandmas pinky toe by triping her down the staries
#6
Not my cat but in grade 3, I went home with my “friend” after school and his cat ripped the front of my shorts and almost my underwear.
#7
died :((
#8
my cat ripped up all of my notebooks, chewed my pencils and erasers, and destroyed my project that determined if I went to the next grade. Then he fell asleep in my bag
I told my teacher what happen and she bribed me by saying if she can hold the cat during the lesson, then she would let me in the next grade
I passed the class
best teacher ever!!
#9
So Magnus loves the cold. Idk why, but he loves it. So he went into the freezer, and idk how, but he got inside, closed the door, and stayed in there for a couple hours! But his fluffy body heat melted the ice cream cake that was in there! So when he came out, it froze again, leaving us with a hairy cake, and a sticky kitty covered in icecream…..ugh.
Follow Us