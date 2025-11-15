Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Christmas Gift Anyone Has Gotten You? (Closed)

When I was younger, I got toys and fun stuff, but now all I get is clothes and the occasional stick deodorant.
#1
a photo of my nose
#2
When my grandmother found out i started my monthly she got me a f-ing razor. Its still in its original packaging.
#3
The worst present I got was a thing that I couldn’t relate to in any way. Like a piggy bank, or some kitsch sculpture.
#4
idk because i never got a bad gift bu my mom has, she got a toilet paper. lol :))
#5
A bar of soap.
#6
My brother for gift exchange got me a pack of TP and wipes
#7
probably when my mom got the family a computer because i’m the only one that uses it
#8
My sister got me paper since my parents told her to give me something. I gave her her dream charm bracelet set.
#9
Friend gave me gift… Turns out it was a prank.
It was just a box filled with “Liquid A**” (Look it up… its just fart spray).
#10
my ex boyfriend gave me socks and some ugly decor for my room even tho I told him I don’t like cheesy decor stuff and I want to keep my room as minimal as possible.
#11
Okay, so, a little backstory. I am 1000% a tomboy. I’ve never been labeled as girly-girl, and if I were I would, ngl, be slightly offended. I’ve NO interest in girly things and would place my bets that I never will be. Even when I ws younger, 5-7 years old, I didn’t like that kinda stuff.
This may seem totally off topic but it does connect: I have a not so good relationship with my grandpa. Not that I dislike him, I’d do almost anything for him, it’s just that neither of us have given a lot of effort to get to know eachother. This grandpa didn’t have any daughters, only sons, and didn’t have super strong relationships with either sons’ wives. Also, my grandma, his wife, was VERY girly.
So… MOST of my grandpa’s experience with women has proven to him that most women are girly girls (not true).
So, when he came to see a little blonde 6 year old girl opening her Christmas presents with delight, he immediately assumed I was a girly girl. But even before seeing me he had thought that. Anyways, I know this is super super long, but the main point is…
He got me a colorable Shopkins BFF Keepsake Box.
Very. Very. Very girly.
I didn’t wanna be mean so I gladly accepted it and thanked him for it.
I still have that uncolored box in my closet.
BTW I am not 6 years old anymore, this happened SEVERAL years ago.
#12
My mother-in-law always got me bad gifts, but this one seemed like it was just for the sake of being mean.
She bought me a pair of ugly flannel pajamas (I don’t even wear pajamas) that were WAY too big. I thanked her, but asked if she had a gift receipt because they weren’t going to fit. She responded, “oh I bought them that size on purpose so that they’ll still fit no matter HOW MUCH BIGGER you get.”
I was almost 6 months pregnant at the time.
