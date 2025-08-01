Hey Pandas, What Is The Wildest Thing That Has Ever Happened To You In A Grocery Store?

Share with all of us!
#1
I was walking down the aisle and this guy I had never seen before came up to me and said ” I knew you were going to be here” I thought, oh he must have me confused with someone else and went on with my day. After that for 2 months everytime I went to that store he was there, he would smile and say hello and I would go about my business, then all of a sudden after a couple of months I never saw him again, ever.
#2
Bf and I had to clean and bandage a cut up hobos wounds. Bro just walked in to get more beer after a broken beer bottle fight with some other hobo. He didn’t wanna go see a doctor, just get more beer. Priorities I guess.
#3
Ten years ago, I’m in a California grocery store aisle and a guy is walking towards me with this HUGE, majestic wolf on a leash. I tell the guy “you need to explain, because none of my friends are going to believe this.” He told me he’s a trainer and only one of three people in California who has a license to bring his wolf into a store. Also told me that most of the wolfs in the movie “Dances With Wolfs” were his. Then said no, it would not be a good idea to pet his wolf. Fine by me. I’ll just stay right here behind all of the toilet paper rolls. Yes, I took a picture.
#4
I was checking out at the grocery store. As the cashier was scanning my things, the lady behind me in line put the plastic divider down and started unloading her cart. She grabbed a 2-liter of diet coke and somehow managed to drop it on the floor so that it landed vertically on its cap. It promptly exploded, arching over my head spraying soda as it went. It landed by the customer service desk; easily 20 feet from where she dropped it. I wasn’t even mad, just dripping and impressed. She couldn’t stop apologising. She dried off my purse and the floor while I dried my hair, face, and glasses with the paper towels the cashier gave us. It was 100% an accident so I forgave her, paid for my stuff, and went home to do laundry and shower.
#5
This was 2016, in a grocery store in Los Angeles that I had gone to regularly for years. I came around a corner, saw some people standing at an end cap, and someone from the group blurts out, “Heyhowareyou” — really fast, all jumbled together. I couldn’t tell who it was, or who they were speaking to, so I just rounded another corner and kept shopping.
Same thing, next aisle over, “Heyhowareyou” fast and all together. Weird, still couldn’t tell who it was, kept shopping, thought no more about it.
Then, I turned a corner and it was just me and one other person, a young guy, on one aisle, both at opposite ends. He’s walking my way, I note the movement, think nothing of it as I get groceries. He then says, “Heybigboy”… deliberately misgendering me. For the record, I’m female, AFAB, present as female, there’s no question.
Thinking on my feet, I said, in LOUD teacher voice, “HEY BIG GIRL”. Really now, you’re going to misgender me? Then I’m going to misgender you AND do so where lots of other people in the store can hear. Let’s up that ante, shall we?
Idiot Boy zoomed around the corner, and said, “Whatdidyousay” still all fast and jumbled. Again, loud, booming teacher voice, “YOU HEARD ME”. And then nothing.
By far, THE weirdest encounter I’ve ever had out in public. I reported the encounter to the manager, described the guy as best I could, and fortunately never saw or heard from him again. Just still makes me shake my head. Some people? Who knows.
#6
The wildest thing that happened to me at a grocery store? I got a job there. During the pandemic.
I worked in the vitamins/supplements section. Every DAY was wild XD
I think *one* of the two craziest things was Milk Woman – a very obese, older white lady who came in on the regular to purchase literally 12+ gallons of WHOLE MILK at a time. She claimed she was “allergic” to water, so she could “only” drink milk. Nothing else. Only milk. She was bafflingly hostile to all of us employees (who never questioned her nor were anything but unfailingly Customer Service Polite to her.) She would buy the kind of milk that came in a glass bottle, and if you brought the empty bottle back to the store and turned it in, you got $1 off your next purchase. She always smelled… weird. Not dirty or unclean, not B.O., just… honestly, like curdled/spoiled milk. I guess that’s not that surprising :/
The other wild incident happened one night around 9pm (I always got closing shifts, for some reason.) A very clearly high af man came in and started harassing the cashier and saying weird things. Our manager John (who was a pretty cool dude) walked over and tried to gently defuse the situation. The high af man started getting very agitated and started saying even weirder things. He then jumped onto one of the produce displays at the front of the store, did a weird little dance, and hopped off. He looked over at me (standing there like a moron and recording the whole thing just in case) and said “Your manager over there? He’s DEAD. I KNOW WHERE HE LIVES.” ::pause:: “HUNTINGTON BEACH!!!” (not that much of a stretch since that’s the city the store was in, lol.) The man continued, “He’s DEAD. But not you, honey. I like *you*. Let’s get it on.” Uh, no thanks XD
The bro then walks out of the store yelling “YOU BETTER WATCH OUT!!” over his shoulder. We all feel relief because it’s over. NOPE, IT’S NOT! The man walks back in, now SHIRTLESS XD He starts yelling “COME ON! COME ON! BRING IT ON!!!” (to no one in particular) and he starts kicking stuff on the floor, picking up the plastic shopping handbaskets, and throwing them around. Finally, our very tall and large produce-department manager, Gil, walks over from his department and sort of looms nearby just in case.
The man looks at him and says “YOU were the one, huh? WEREN’T YOU?”
Gil replies “I wasn’t even here!”
High af man: “You better not have!”
He then screams “COME ON!” a few more times, picks up another handbasket, and throws it AT Gil. He didn’t hit Gil with it, but it came close. Luckily, at that point, the police showed up, as John had called them when the man had first started yelling. High af man got arrested, still shirtless.
I have most of this on video. Alas, I didn’t catch high af man’s little dance on the produce display, but I got most of his incoherent, paranoid ranting.
Don’t do drúgs, kids XD
#7
About 15 years ago, I was in a local grocery and walked by a younger woman with a little boy sitting in the cart; this child was absolutely cute as heck. Also in the same aisle was a man with a few items in his cart. The woman with her child and I were in the same aisles several times and each time the man with the same few items in his cart was right them – looking at and watching the woman and her child. I guess I then became the stalker and followed the woman from aisle watching from a distance. No matter where she went even if she shopped the same aisle multiple times, the man was there looking, staring, and watching. It was creepy as heck. When the woman entered a check out line, the man abandoned his cart and left the store. Still keeping an eye on the woman and her child, I checked out my few items and left the store maybe 20 paces behind her. She walks to her car and there was the guy, sitting in a truck about 40 feet away watching every move the woman made. It felt awkward as heck but I approached and told her, she and her child had been followed and watched the entire time they were in the store. I told her the man was watching her at that moment. Rightly so, she was very concerned so together we went back into the store where she called 911 (the US emergency #). It’s a small town and the local police were there within a few minutes. I told them want I had observed but by the time we were done, the man in the truck had left. The police followed her home making sure no one else followed her. Who knows what the man was doing but to this day, I believe he was up to no good. Folks, keep and eye on your surrounding!
#8
My (now ex-) husband did a one-armed pushup in the middle of the baking aisle to impress me. Not wild, really, kinda sweet. The sweetness didn’t last.
#9
Out of place guy alone walking around store not shopping but scoping it out. My 4 -year-old was laying in the bottom of the cart, but you couldn’t see her. My handbag was in front of me. I pushed the cart towards checkout and this dude runs towards my cart and tries to grab the handles of my handbag. At that very moment, my daughter popped up and yelled “Hi!” This guy must have jumped three feet in the air and he ran out of the store without my handbag. Customer with overly friendly toddler 1, s*****g 0.
