Hey Pandas, What Is The White Lie You Hear Most Often?

#1
“I’m fine”
#2
“What a beautiful baby.”
I am sorry, babies terrify me. When they are slightly older babies, they are fine. But newborn..
#3
“One more time” – my dance teacher
#4
“Keep your head down and work hard and you will eventually have everything.” or any post that can basically be summarized as “grind 24/7”. I call utter BS. Sure, it works for some people…but that’s the 1%.
#5
“Let’s circle back later….”
#6
Smile and you’ll feel better! You first.
#7
“What did you say?”
“Nothing.”
#8
“I’ll do it in the morning”
#9
*when receiving a terrible but heartfelt gift* Thanks! I love it! It’ll be very useful when I ___!
#10
If a question can be a lie, then any variation of “How are you?” It’s usually rhetorical or for the most part people just expect some generic response. The majority of people don’t really want to know how you’re doing.
#11
Out fundraising for my sister’s softball team door to door.
“I’ve already bought some”
#12
Not white, actually black as Hell,
Women need to pay for the sins of “Eve.”
Periods, childbirth, and misogyny, all because an imaginary dummy messed up? Then she convinced “Adam” to do so as well, but men don’t have all those repercussions, and men were given reign over women because of it? Naaaaw, bruh
#13
“sorry, i was/am busy that day”
#14
Oh it’s okay. I can do it myself
#15
“You’ve got this tomorrow is a new day.”
Depression is real and never really goes away. Sobriety is hard and a daily struggle so no I don’t got this. Yes tomorrow is a new day but with it comes more struggles.
#16
“I can’t”, or “I couldn’t”.
It’s a choice most of the time. Not owning my decisions makes ME the victim.
#17
“You’re pretty”
#18
“I love you too.”
#19
That I’m smart
