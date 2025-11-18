Hey Pandas What Is The Weirdest Thing That Came Into Your Head In The Middle Of The Night?

by

So you’re laying there at 2.30am not being able to sleep what is the most random thought that pops into your head?

#1

This is mine: We probably all know the French eat frogs legs but what happens to the rest of the frog? It seems quite wasteful to just throw it away.
So this was what I was worrying about at 2.30am last night!

#2

A cartoon-like pig on an elliptical working out in my school’s gym

#3

We are not human beings, we are colony ships for generations upon generations of bacteria.

#4

do demons in kny not have nipples, or is it just a stylistic choice of the author??

#5

Does a fish look at us and think “oh yeah they’re in air” like we say they’re in water? Are they even thinking about the difference between where they are and where we are? If fish went fishing for people, would we fall for it, and if so, does that mean we have equivalent intelligence to fish? I was exhausted that night.

#6

Semi-detached foot

