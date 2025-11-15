We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We’re working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.

They range from tame and weird to overly rude and graphic, but we hope they will give you a chuckle or at least a nose exhale.

We have accounts on Instagram, Facebook, or Ko-Fi (we publish all three of our comics on this one), so check us out and follow if you like our content.

More info: darklinescomic.com | Facebook | Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1 Theory

#2 Science

#3 Self-Doubt

#4 Hell Level 1

#5 Two Wolves

#6 X-Ray

#7 Alice II

#8 Internet Day 1

#9 Jack The Stripper

#10 Warp Speed

#11 Good News

#12 Hot Shingles

#13 Jack Reformed

#14 Interview

#15 Ye Olde Shoppe Bagge

#16 Jebediah Couch

#17 Gif

#18 Jack The Tripper

#19 Roleplay

#20 3D

#21 Yeast

#22 Mug

#23 Richard Ripper

#24 Tricky Dicky

#25 Alice

#26 The Worst

#27 Imp

#28 The Doctor

