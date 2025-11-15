Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Phobia You Have Heard Of? (Closed)

Anything from the fear of flowers to the fear of mirrors!
#1
I have a mild case of Antidaephobia. Thanks a lot, Herondales.
#2
Well there is phobiaphobia which is the fear of phobias. There is also Arachibutyrophobia which is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of ur mouth
#3
Hexakosioihexekkontehexapho = fear of the number 666 like wth
#4
Pogonophobia – fear of beards.
#5
Xanthophobia – the fear of the color yellow.
#6
fear of long words, I just don’t get it..
#7
Geniophobia – Fear of chins
this is the weirdest phobia i’ve ever heard of. what’s so scary about chins?
#8
The phobia of belly buttons like 0-0
#9
triskaidekaphobia – the fear of the number 13.
#10
Anthophobia – the fear of flowers.🤷♀️
#11
I have taxidermyphobia: fear of taxidermy animals.
#12
Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia. Fear of long words. No joke, look it up.
#13
scared of butter flies, but my cusin used to be scard but now she not but i dont judge her
#14
Zuigerphobia phobia of vacuums lovely right well I have that and trypanphobia phobia of needles people have to tie me down to a table to get me to take shots :D
