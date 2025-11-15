Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Phobia You Have Heard Of? (Closed)

Anything from the fear of flowers to the fear of mirrors!

#1

I have a mild case of Antidaephobia. Thanks a lot, Herondales.

#2

Well there is phobiaphobia which is the fear of phobias. There is also Arachibutyrophobia which is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of ur mouth

#3

Hexakosioihexekkontehexapho = fear of the number 666 like wth

#4

Pogonophobia – fear of beards.

#5

Xanthophobia – the fear of the color yellow.

#6

fear of long words, I just don’t get it..

#7

Geniophobia – Fear of chins

this is the weirdest phobia i’ve ever heard of. what’s so scary about chins?

#8

The phobia of belly buttons like 0-0

#9

triskaidekaphobia – the fear of the number 13.

#10

Anthophobia – the fear of flowers.🤷‍♀️

#11

I have taxidermyphobia: fear of taxidermy animals.

#12

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia. Fear of long words. No joke, look it up.

#13

scared of butter flies, but my cusin used to be scard but now she not but i dont judge her

#14

Zuigerphobia phobia of vacuums lovely right well I have that and trypanphobia phobia of needles people have to tie me down to a table to get me to take shots :D

