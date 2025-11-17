Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing You’ve Ever Been Angry About? (Closed)

Looking back to your younger years, what is the stupidest thing you think you’ve ever been angry about? Something you would not flip your lid about now, but just made you lose your mind!
Myself. Regularly. For ‘losing’ something I need. It’s not lost. It’s that I’ve put it in a “safe” place. So safe, I can’t even find it.
Me! Almost every day. Will I ever learn?
My sister kept using my toothbrushes. I switched them when she did but it was really annoying and gross. Then I stepped in dog poop barefoot one day and remembered I had just gotten a new toothbrush…
My sisters never let me clean my room by myself. It infuriates me in ways I cannot put into words. Honestly, it’s probably because I absolutely despise the sister that gives me such a hard time. She is a b!tch. I would deck anyone who picked on her, but she is a b!tch.
I started screaming and crying because my monitor wouldn’t stop wiggling anytime I’d slightly move at my desk….
Once I got into a huge fight with my best friend because I had been on edge all day, and she wanted to use the blue scissors but I wanted to use the blue or some c**p like that. (I was 6 lmao)
Every single time I’ve been angry about is for some stupid reason. Anger is such a pointless emotion, and yet, here I am getting angry about the times I’ve been angry.
That my then best friend made me dig a hole in year 3. I was so damn mad at her lmfao
I was raging and seeing one moment, then almost in tears the next because I couldn’t tie my shoelaces. Did I mention I was 15? It’s not that I didn’t know how to tie my shoelaces at the ripe age of 15, it was because my “monthly visitor” decided it wanted to mess with my emotions as well as my body during it’s stay that time.
OK hear me out… lamposts. like LIGHT POLLUTION IS NOT FUNNY JUST ADD A LITTLE BARRIER ON THE LIGHT FOR PETE’S SAKE!!! >:( anyway ya i hate ‘em
Work. I don’t get paid enough to get this upset.
Once so so I got angry because I had a long week. Phone calls, friends being dramatic, long week.
Before my day off I picked up my coffee and me idiot reached above the kettle when the water was boiling. So the steam burned my hand pretty badly.
Oh yes and on my way out I got stuck into the door handle too and the still hot coffee spilled all over my hand and my coat. Of course burning me again.
What a wonderful start of the day!
When i was 12 I punched the living s**t out of my older brother because he blamed the missing chocolates on me; I was so angry (i didn’t eat the goddamn chocolates!!) and my dad had to keep me in my room until i was cooled down enough to help my brother ice his face. I still haven’t lived it down 💀
At myself, cool because I I’m trans. I separated my mind into two voices, and they yelled at each other for hours, while I was at a dance class.
There is this person on BP that is very negative in general and they keep swearing. Gaslighting people, just being really annoying. I think they got banned but the made a new account.
I once cried and yelled at MY LEG for 15 minutes straight because my leg got Paresthesia ’cause I was sitting the wrong way. I was having a bad day. My mother scolded me and then comforted me, finally understanding that my mind was somewhere else. Still, its funny now when I think about it. Poor leg.
In fourth grade, my friend and I were so petty that an argument over a candy cane almost ended our friendship
People tucking the front of their shirts into their pants. Why? It doesn’t “elongate” your legs. It looks like you didn’t finish dressing.
